"More music from the goat????" — Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar seen heading back to the studio in New York City amid tour 

After a successful run at the Super Bowl halftime game, Kendrick Lamar is currently on the Grand National Tour, co-headlined by SZA. The tour began on April 19, 2025, and supports the rapper's sixth studio album, GNX.
On May 8, 2025, X page @nfr_podcast posted images of Lamar "heading BACK to the studio" in New York City, leading to speculation that the singer having another project in the works.
The tweet amassed reactions from netizens who expressed their views, and X user @Crodie28 questioned the possibility of a new release, tweeting:
"More music from the goat???? Letssss goooooooooo."
"Studio? Isn't he still on tour? Interesting…" an X user commented.
"He's bout to cook up another banger album" another X user mentioned.
"DOUBLE BACK LIKE A DELUXE. ITS COMING" an internet user stated.
"These Drake disses won't write themselves!" another internet user said, referring to Lamar's feud with Drizzy.
On the other hand, some internet users referred to one of the claims from Drake's diss track Family Matters. In the track, he questions Kendrick Lamar's move to New York, alleging he was living a bachelor life and didn't want to marry his partner, Whitney Alford.
"N*gro's fam lives in LA buh he lives in NYC LMFAO Drake was always right lol" an X user tweeted.
"So Drake was rIght..he did move to NYC😂😂😂" a netizen expressed.
"So Drake was right, the n*gga split with his girl and living alone" another netizen speculated.
Breaking Eminem's concert record, sneaking a diss at Drake, and more: Details about Kendrick Lamar's latest tour explored
Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour commenced on April 19, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As per HipHopDX's report on April 21, 2025, the first night of Lamar's tour broke the record of the highest-grossing rap concert previously held by Eminem.
As per Touring Data, the opening night of Lamar's Minneapolis concert grossed over $9.1 million from over 47,000 fans at an average ticket price of $192.70. The first concert of Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour superseded Eminem's record from his 2019 concert in Melbourne, Australia.
Additionally, Lamar's Minnesota concert made headlines owing to a sneaky diss to his rival Drake in the form of a pre-recorded skit. Before performing Not Like Us, Lamar played the recording of a skit wherein he sits down for deportation with a lawyer, seemingly hinting at Drake's diss track against Universal Music Group.
The skit featured February 9, 2025, as the date, the same date Kendrick Lamar performed the diss track at the Super Bowl. Drizzy recently cited Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance in his amended lawsuit. At that point in the skit, Lamar says, "I don't keep up with dates."
The skit also mentions a line from Drake's diss track Family Matters wherein the lawyer asks, "Does this ring a bell? Drop, drop, drop, drop." In addition to his Grammy-winning diss track, Lamar also performed Euphoria, HUMBLE, Swimming Pools, Money Trees, Squabble Up, and Alright during the Minnesota concert.
Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour, co-headlined by SZA, has already commenced and is scheduled to conclude on August 9, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden. The tour will cover 39 cities across Europe and North America.