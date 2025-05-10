Drake vs UMG: Complete case timeline explained

The Drake vs UMG legal battle began in January 2025 when the rapper filed a lawsuit alleging defamation over Universal Music Group’s promotion of Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us. The legal dispute centers on claims that UMG promoted the track despite lyrics accusing Drake and his associates of being “certified p*dophiles,” which Drake argues harmed his reputation.
According to the reports published by Variety on April 16, 2025, the lawsuit claims UMG intentionally amplified Lamar’s track through high-profile events such as the Super Bowl halftime show and the 2025 Grammy Awards. In the Drake vs UMG case, UMG moved to dismiss the case in March 2025, calling the allegations baseless.
According to the same report by Variety, Drake amended his complaint on April 16, 2025, narrowing his focus to UMG’s alleged role in promoting Not Like Us at the Super Bowl and Grammys.
As per The Hollywood Reports on May 8, 2025, UMG filed another dismissal motion in May 2025. They argued that Drake’s claims misrepresented the rap’s “creative expression” and lacked legal merit.
The label emphasized that Lamar’s Super Bowl performance excluded the disputed “certified p*dophiles” lyric. They further described the lawsuit as an attack on Lamar’s success following their public feud.
UMG’s legal team wrote:
"The focus of Drake’s new claims- that ‘the largest audience for a Super Bowl halftime show ever’ did not hear Lamar call Drake or his crew p*dophiles, betrays this case for what it is: Drake’s attack on the commercial and creative success of the rap artist who defeated him, rather than the content of Lamar’s lyrics."
Legal arguments, bot allegations, and discovery developments in the Drake vs UMG case
UMG’s dismissal motion disputes Drake’s defamation claims, arguing that rap battles involve hyperbolic “provocative taunts” protected as artistic speech. The label cited Drake’s history of using similar lyrical jabs against others, stating in a Variety report:
"Nowhere in the hundred-plus-page ‘legal’ blather written by Drake’s lawyers do they bother to acknowledge that Drake himself has written and performed massively successful songs containing equally provocative taunts against other artists."
UMG’s spokesperson added:
"Nor do they mention that it was Drake who started this particular exchange. Apparently, Drake’s lawyers believe that when Drake willingly participates in a performative rap-battle of music and poetry, he can be ‘defamed’ even though he engages in the exact same form of creative expression.”
According to CNN reports published on November 25, 2024, the Drake vs UMG lawsuit alleges UMG "conspired" with Lamar to boost streams via bots, though the label called these claims “notoriously unreliable.” Despite UMG’s dismissal efforts, discovery in Drake vs UMG continues after a judge denied the label’s request to halt the process in April 2025.
Drake’s team seeks access to Lamar’s contracts and UMG’s internal communications about the song. UMG’s legal team criticized these requests as a fishing expedition.
UMG reiterated support for Drake’s career in its Variety statement, calling him a “shining example” of label-artist success while defending Lamar’s creative rights. The label accused Drake’s legal team of attempting to “silence other artists” and undermine existing partnerships.
Drake’s initial lawsuit followed his highly publicized feud with Lamar, which escalated through diss tracks in late 2024. Not Like Us topped charts for 14 weeks, becoming Lamar’s longest-running No. 1 single. UMG argued the song’s success stemmed from organic popularity, not defamatory intent, noting it resonated globally without the disputed lyric in live performances.
As of May 2025, no trial date has been set for Drake vs UMG.