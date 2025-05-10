"Global Pop Star"- Fans react as BTS' Jungkook spent 700 days on Global Spotify Artists chart  

On May 10, 2025, BTS' Jungkook emerged as the first K-pop soloist and only Asian to hit 700 days on the Global Spotify Artists Chart, leaving the fandom emotional. According to the data from May 8, 2025, he was placed at No. 181 on the survey.
For those unversed, Jungkook has released only one studio album, Golden, on November 3, 2023, through BigHit Music. The record featured eleven tracks, including 3D (featuring Jack Harlow), Closer to You (featuring Major Lazer), Seven (featuring Latto explicit version), Standing Next to You, Yes or Not, Please Don't Change (featuring DJ Snake), Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, Shot Glass of Tears, and Seven (featuring Latto clean version).
Subsequently, the male artist' latest milestone of spending 700 days on the Global Spotify Artists chart circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in him, and an X user tweeted:
"Global Pop Star."
The fandom mentioned BTS' Jungkook was unstoppable and referred to him as the King of K-pop.
"YOU ARE UNSTOPPABLE JK,"- a fan reacted.
"Jungkook continues to showcase his worldwide influence and impact on social media, nobody can take his place, he's the king of K-pop,"- a fan shared.
"SO PROUD OF YOU,"- a fan commented.
The internet users praised him for his milestone. They called him a phenomenon, the biggest Asian act, and an organic King.
"Despite his last release in 2023, once again #JUNGKOOK is the ONLY MALE K-POP SOLO ACT charting on Spotify Global Daily Top Artists Chart currently, at #181. He is the HIGHEST peaking & LONGEST charting K-POP SOLOIST on the chart,"- a user reacted.
"Always in league of his own (and this photo,"- a user shared.
"THE BIGGEST ASIAN ACT GLOBAL PHENOMENON ORGANIC KING,"- a user commented.
BTS' Jungkook donated $874 for emergency help and relief supplies for wildfire victims
In March 2025, the BTS member donated $874,164.08 through the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. The contribution was made to provide emergency help and relief supplies to wildfire victims. The charity amount would also be utilized for the actions in raising awareness and improving the working conditions of firefighters.
According to media outlet Chosun Ilbo, the Golden Maknae said the following words and expressed concerns about the donation.
"I hope this will be of some help to everyone who is having a hard time. “I hope that those who are having a hard time due to this wildfire and everyone who is working hard to put it out can quickly return to their peaceful daily lives."
Apart from his Golden album, he released a documentary film, titled 'Jung Kook: I Am Still,' in 2024. He showcased the process of production of his studio album Golden and behind-the-scenes of his memorable performances and concerts.
The male artist was enlisted for his mandatory military service in December 2023, alongside the group member and leader Kim Namjoon. He is expected to be discharged from duty in June 2025.