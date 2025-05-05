"Coming back to save K-pop"— Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung's military discharge reaches at #2 breakout topic on Google Trends

On May 5, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung's military discharge became the No. 2 breakout topic worldwide on Google Trends, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The latest surge in the artist's much-anticipated return to the entertainment industry occurred after his recent gym pictures circulated on social media.
For those unversed, the Instagram user @ifbbpro_bigchoi shared a post featuring Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, and Song Kang on May 3, 2025. In the new update, the trio flexed their muscular strength and biceps. Subsequently, the IG story went viral among the fandom.
As BTS' V's latest feat of topping Google Trends disseminated on the internet, the fanbase expressed pride in the artist. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:
"He's coming back to save K-Pop industry! Mark my words Taehyung will save the music from hitting the rock bottom."
The fandom stated they were eagerly awaiting BTS' Kim Taehyung's return from the military. They mentioned they were excited for his much-anticipated comeback.
"This proves how much fans are waiting for Taehyung and his return from the military," a fan reacted.
"I don’t believe in the power of circumstances; in this world, only those who seek the conditions they need and, if they don’t find them, create them themselves, succeed. This is what Taehyung does. BRAVO," a fan shared.
"The excitement for his discharge day is absolutely uncontainable," a fan commented.
Netizens added that it was impressive to see BTS' Kim Taehyung topping the Google Trends chart even though he is enlisted for mandatory military service.
"What's even more impressive is Taehyung achieved this despite serving in military. The world is not ready for June 10. We're all so excited as to which solo activities he'll pursue first... but one thing's for sure, the TAEHYUNG BRAND IMPACT and INFLUENCE will be significant," a user reacted.
"Not forgetting that Taehyung has been in military service for almost 18 months without giving interviews or TV appearances," a user shared.
"Look at the immense popularity and demand of Taehyung, we have been missing our tannies so much, don't worry guys he's returning soon," a user mentioned.
BTS' Kim Taehyung emerged as the most influential Korean in the world under the music category on Instagram
On May 5, 2025, the Top Nine website revealed the list of the top 1000 Instagram influencers under the different categories. Subsequently, BTS' Kim Taehyung emerged as the most influential Korean in the world under the music category.
Bandmates Jin and j-hope ranked second and third on the list, while Jimin and RM came in at the fifth and ninth position, respectively.
V topped under the different segments, which have been listed below:
- Most Influential Korean in the World
- Most Influential Asian Male in the World
- Most Influential in the United States
- Most Influential Musician in the World
- Highest Engagement Rate in the World
In recent news, the artist revealed through an Instagram post that he has been promoted to the rank of sergeant in February 2025.
BTS' V is expected to be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025.