Top 10 quotes by BTS' Kim Taehyung

The South Korean singer, songwriter, vocalist, dancer, producer, and actor, Kim Taehyung, has been managed by BigHit Music. He made his debut as a member of BTS on June 13, 2013, with the release of his single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. The record featured nine tracks, including We Are Bulletproof Pt.2, Skit: Circle Room Talk, No More Dream, and others.

BTS' Kim Taehyung is loved all over the world for his kind demeanor and meaningful music. He has inspired fans internationally and domestically to live a better life with his deep conversations, meaningful words, phrases, and more. He has motivated the individuals to move forward in life with dignity, self-respect, self-love, and more.

Subsequently, V has used words articulately to convey his messages. Some of his memorable quotes have been listed below.

Top 10 memorable quotes by BTS' Kim Taehyung

Kim Taehyung released his solo debut album Layover on September 8, 2023, with Slow Dancing as the title track. The record was dropped through BigHit Music. It featured six tracks, including Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing (Piano Version).

Some of the unforgettable quotes from BTS' Kim Taehyung have been listed below:

1) "Don't be upset because someone didn't cheer you up. If you feel drained, why not do less rather than trying to do more? Care less, worry less, make it less tough, and take a rest."

2) "You being their daughter is enough for them."

3) "Please don't get consumed by negative thoughts from unexpected failures. Don't hurt your feelings because, eventually, these failures and frustrations will take you to the next level."

4) "I don't ever want to lose my principles. I know it's impossible to always do the right thing, but for me, it's very important to act with honor. I'd hate to be involved in any situation where my honor is compromised. Whether I'm performing on stage, working on my music, or introducing myself, my confidence comes from having a clear conscience and a sense of integrity. I believe that's how you can set yourself on the right path."

5) "A lot of people ask you what it will look like in 5 or 10 years, but I'm not afraid to come down to the ground because I have grown slowly by stepping on the stairs until now."

6) "When things get hard, stop for a while and look back and see how far you’ve come. Don’t forget how rewarding it is. You are the most beautiful flower, more than anyone else in this world."

7) "Don't be trapped in someone else's dream."

8) "Unless you open up and share your feelings, no one can understand what you are going through."

9) "If you have something weighing on your mind, don't think too deeply. Just do what your heart tells you to do."

10) "I have only one life to live. So, I would like to spend it by having fun and happy time."

Kim Taehyung released Winter Ahead in collaboration with Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2024. He further unveiled White Christmas, a rendition of Bing Crosby, on December 6, 2024. The male artist is expected to be discharged from the mandatory service in June 2025.

