"THEY‘RE SO INSANE TO THINK WE CAN HANDLE THAT"- Fans go gaga over BTS' Kim Taehyung and Jungkook's new gym photos flaunting their physique

On On May 3, 2025, the Instagram user @ifbbpro_bigchoi shared new gym photos with BTS' Kim Taehyung and Jungkook, leaving the fandom into a frenzy.

The social media user shared four photos. In the first image, he took a mirror selfie with V, where the latter was flaunting his biceps donning sleeveless shirt paired with black trousers.

In the second picture, the user shared a mirror selfie with Jungkook and Kim Taehyung. It is to be noted that the Golden Maknae donned a casual t-shirts paired with half shorts and a black mask. In the third image, he revealed another gym snippet with V and Song Kang seemingly from another day.

Meanwhile, the last slide featured a picture of BTS' Kim Taehyung showcasing his biceps and veins. Subsequently, Jungkook and Kim Taehyung's latest gym snippets circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"TAEKOOK I REPEAT TAEKOOK!!! THEM COMPARING WHO GOT BIGGER?! THEY‘RE SO INSANE TO THINK WE CAN HANDLE THAT."

The fandom stated that they were dying to see BTS' Kim Taehyung and Jungkook together in the same frame. Many also mentioned their taekook heart was healing.

"Aside from the amount of muscles thrown in my face here, I’ve been dying to see tae and jk together omg this is the best day ever,"- a fan reacted.

"My god I'm not well,"- a fan shared.

"I'm not okey. My taekook heart is healing,"- a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned they missed the Golden Maknae and V.

"THEY'RE HERE TO TORTURE US I MISSED THEM SO MUCH,"- a user reacted.

"Seeing my babies together after such a Long time, missed you Taekook,"- a user shared.

"Oh Dear Lord!! My boys buff as hell and in one frame! How did we deserve this,"- a user commented.

More about BTS' Kim Taehyung and Jungkook

BTS' V dropped a collaborative jazz track, Winter Ahead, with the South Korean musician Park Hyi-shin on November 29, 2024, through BigHit Music. The song was accompanied by two music videos uploaded on HYBE LABEL's official YouTube channel.

Jungkook released a version of Bing Crosby's White Christmas on December 6, 2024, through Geffen Records. Earlier, on November 3, 2023, he released his debut studio album Golden through BigHit Music. The album includes 11 tracks and features artists like Major Lazer, DJ Snake, and Latto

BTS' V and Jungkook are expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

