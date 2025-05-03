"The best thing I've heard today" - Fans react as Epik High's Tablo shares that BTS' RM is thrilled about the support for ‘Stop the Rain’

On May 2, 2025, Epik High's Tablo discussed BTS RM's reaction to fans' support for their collaborative single, Stop the Rain, on Stationhead. He stated that RM is very happy that the song is finally out, pleased with the response of the fans, and appreciates all the support.

Ad

Tablo spoke to the fans during a recent listening party at Stationhead. He shared that he had spoken with the BTS's leader that day. He also mentioned that he had hung out and had dinner with him a few days ago. Additionally, Tablo revealed that he had texted and talked to RM today as well.

He shared the news with the fans, saying:

"He is very happy that the song is out. He is very happy with the response, he appreciates all of you. He is just happy that we worked really hard on this and it's finally in your hands, and in your playlists, and in your hearts."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He then remarked that he would keep the rest of the conversation to himself, as they discussed many topics. In the end, he expressed gratitude to RM and was pleased to collaborate with him again on a project.

Epik High's Tablo and RM released their collaborative single, Stop the Rain, topped the U.S. iTunes Chart and reached No. 1 in 55 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Egypt.

Fans took to the internet to express their excitement about the BTS members' appreciation for them. One fan remarked that this is the "best thing" they have heard today.

Ad

"The best thing I've heard today. my jooniebug we love youuuu and your music soo much," commented a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar reactions continued on X, where fans lauded Tablo and thanked him for sharing and serving as the "bridge" to the BTS member.

"THANK YOU…. for sharing RMs reaction and appreciation! AND, most sincerely, thank you for cherishing your friendship with him and safeguarding your personal conversations," a fan commented on X.

"Thank you @blobyblo becaming the bridge for RM to us. The song is sad yet very very very very beautiful. Thx for being vulnerable abt yourself too Tablo oppa. You are one of strongest man too," remarked another fan.

Ad

"OMG, thats why our support and being loud is important. It will always reach the boys. And making him happy should always be one of our goal," a fan reacted.

More fan reactions praised the song, calling it a "huge hug for many" and "banger".

"Shout out to Tablo and Namjoon for being their authentic selves and the vulnerability and courage it takes to be open as public fugures. The song has been a huge hug for many," another fan wrote.

Ad

"The song is an absolute banger. The lyrics are raw and hit deep and the overall vibe of the song is just fabulous. RM n Tablo, so very well done," added another fan.

"I'm so happy they are good friends. They're both extremely intelligent people who went through a lot and understand each other deeply. I'm grateful Namjoon has a hyung like Tablo who he can turn to for advice and is a great role model and a constant source inspiration for him," said a fan on X.

Ad

More about Tablo and RM's Stop the Rain and why its release was delayed?

Ad

Tablo shared with fans on April 25 on Instagram that the song was recorded by the BTS member before he left for his military enlistment. He then explained the reason for its delay. Tablo stated that he had been hesitant to release the Stop the Rain, as it contained deeply personal lyrics, which were like a personal journal for Namjoon.

He held on to the song for a long time till the BTS member called and asked about the whereabouts of the song. After learning the reason for its delay, the Wild Flower singer gave his permission to release the song. At the end of the video, he confessed that he was not doing any promotions for Stop the Rain and requested fans to take it "where it needs to go".

Ad

The single, Stop the Rain was teased by an Epik High member on his social media account. A video was shown with the voices of both artists, along with two playing cards, on April 24.

The song marks the duo's second collaboration, after they previously worked on All Day from RM's Solo album, Indigo. According to The Korean Herald, the song blends Tablo's emotional lyrics with RM's deep and charismatic voice.

In other news, the BTS rapper will be discharged from his mandatory military service along with his bandmates in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More