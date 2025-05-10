"Does this man ever stop lying" — Internet reacts to Playboi Carti pausing his set on The Weeknd's tour because he was told "people are passing out"

Playboi Carti recently featured in The Weeknd's ongoing The After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour. The 2025 leg of the concert tour resumed on Friday, May 9, 2025, with the first show of this year in Glendale at the State Farm Stadium. Meanwhile, a clip, apparently from the concert, has been going viral.

In the viral video circulated across social media platforms, Playboi Carti appeared to have paused his performance, claiming that "people were passing out." While the rapper made such claims, many netizens had a different perspective.

A lot of netizens assumed that Carti was lying when he spoke about people passing out. A user wrote on X:

"Carti pauses his set on The Weeknd's tour because he was told 'people are passing out' despite being a seated stadium show Does this man ever stop lying! 😂😂"

Another user tweeted:

"They aint passing out bro they're falling asleep."

"The weeknd fans weak asf if they passing out while being SEATED 😭😂," joked another one.

"Bros never heard of an unrelated illness in his life," wrote a user.

"Lol I honestly feel so bad for Carti they were falling asleep baby, or passing out over anticipation to see The Weeknd," said one netizen.

"He’s mandated to say this at every festival show. its become second nature to him," said another user.

A lot of other users took to different social media platforms such as Instagtam to share their opinion on the situation. A netizen commented under an Instagram post asking why he had to stop his performance.

More comments about Playboi Carti's performance, (Photo via Instagram/@forthespeakers)

The Weeknd recently dropped Timeless (Remix) featuring Doechii and Playboi Carti

Amid the ongoing tour, The Weeknd has also dropped his new music featuring Playboi Carti as well as Doechii, on Friday, May 9, 2025. In the remix track that was further dropped on streaming platforms, Doechii rapped:

"Hop in the booth, I advance on the beat/ B—h, it’s a wrap like lettuce and cheese/ Why would I f–k a n—a that’s fanned over me/ I do what you n—-s do with my hands on my knees/ This s–t too easy."

As of May 9, the track debuted at no. 35 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

As for the ongoing tour of The Weeknd, Playboi Carti and the rapper would be performing in several cities including Detroit, Chicago, Inglewood, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Miami, Toronto, Montreal, Atlanta, and Orlando. The final show is set to take place in September in San Antonio.

The next show featuring Carti is set to happen in Detroit.

In separate news about Playboi Carti, the rapper claimed that he was banned from appearing at the Met Gala 2025, which was organized earlier this year. According to Billboard, Carti took to Instagram and shared the news. He reportedly wrote:

"MET GALA BANNED ME FELT LIKE WE GOT KICKED OUT OF PROM BUT WE GOOD @ft.gioo WITH ME IM A HAPPY MAN F*CK EM @chromeheartsofficial."

The rapper, however, did not cite a clear reason behind the alleged ban from the event. Notably, Carti never appeared at the event before as well. Billboard has reportedly reached out to the Met for any response with regards to the claims made by Carti.

