Fans are reacting to SZA topping both the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts at the same time. Her album SOS led the Billboard 200, while her song Luther with Kendrick Lamar hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 (charts dated May 3, 2025). SZA is now one of only three artists since 2020—along with Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar—to top both charts with different releases at the same time.

In February 2025, Kendrick Lamar's GNX topped the Billboard 200 while his standalone Drake diss track, Not Like Us ruled the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Back in November 2023, Taylor Swift did the same with 1989 (Taylor's Version) and Cruel Summer.

The news of the achievement was quickly shared by pop culture handles like @PopCrave, which led to fans penning down their opinions on X. Among them, X user @metansangames waxed lyrical about the songstress, stating:

"Sza bodying the charts, love to see it"

"Really said 'ima make history and look good doing it' we have no choice but to stan," raved another.

"So proud of her for holding both the #1 album and #1 song, what an incredible milestone!" wrote another user on X.

"Dominating while everyone was busy hyping mid industry plants. her Luther/Lana era feels like watching a true artist peak in real time," a user declared.

Another X user urged followers to keep supporting the songstress by streaming her albums.

"Stans let’s celebrate this #1 album and song double win Stream SOS Deluxe: LANA and let’s keep her on top," wrote the fan on X.

"For the first time ever, SZA is #1 on both the Billboard 200 (SOS) and Hot 100 (Luther) — she's winning big!" claimed another.

"SZA is absolutely killing it! So proud of her for this double," commented a netizen on X.

Some other opinions on X are as follows:

"Kendrick been did this multiple times. She better be grateful to Dot," a user commented.

"Everyone say THANK YOU KENDRICK LAMAR for helping SZA achieve this and THANK YOU KENDRICK, DRAKE AND DOJA for helping her get #1s cause she sure as hell can't get one by herself, commented another user on X.

"Dominating the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 with SOS and Luther is the ultimate 2025 power move she’s unstoppable," inferred a fan.

"Really excited to learn from him" — When SZA raved about Kendrick Lamar

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty

On Friday, March 21, SZA raved about Kendrick Lamar during her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The 35-year-old has collaborated with the Not Like Us hitmaker multiple times, and is currently co-headlining the Grand National Tour with K Dot. She was also a guest performer at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show at the Caesar Superdome on February 9, 2025. The 15-minute ensemble was headlined by Kendrick Lamar.

During her conversation with host Jennifer Hudson, the songstress explained that her Super Bowl performance was the "best 30 seconds" of her life. She also revealed that she had learnt a lot from the Grammy winner.

"I am really excited to learn from him. I learn the most I feel like by observing," she said.

The SOS hitmaker further narrated how she learns by observing the various nuances of Kendrick Lamar's stage performance. She talked about "how he emotes" and "carries himself" during stage shows and inferred that "to watch him perform is to witness something magical."

“One time he gave me the pointer of pretending to watch myself from above. He sees himself while he’s performing, and it actually changed a lot for me. It was weird, when I was watching myself from afar, I was like, ‘This not what I want to see, I want to see something different. I want to turn up.’ Then I just started, like, invoking a completely different energy and spirit within myself,” she added.

The two juggernauts have worked together on several award-winning tracks in the past. K Dot and SZA have collaborated to create All the Stars, which was nominated for Best Original Song at the 91st Academy Awards. Some other collaborative works of the two include Doves in the Wind and Babylon.

