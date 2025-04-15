"Christian parents banning Fortnite as we speak" — Internet reacts to Playboi Carti having an 'ALL RED' emote in the video game

Playboi Carti has recently made headlines after reportedly having an ALL RED emote in Fortnite. Several posts suggesting the same have flooded social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter.

One such post was also reshared by @Kurrco. Along with a million views, the post also received more than 15K likes since it was uploaded on April 14.

As aforementioned, the video went viral, and reactions flooded the social media platform. Here are some of the responses found on X since the clip was shared on the internet. A netizen (@dylabbbb) wrote on the platform:

"Christian parents banning Fortnite as we speak."

Another user tweeted:

"Lmao Kendrick doesn’t even have this, King Carti is the KING n*gga 😤😤😤😤."

"CARTI THE FIRST RAPPER TO HAVE AN EMOTE 🔥," wrote another one.

"IVE BEEN BEGGING @Fortnite EVERYDAY THANK YOU," said a platform user.

A lot of other users also shared their take on this new emote. Most of them complimented the emote and seemed to want to spend money to buy it. A user commented:

"Could've made it better but lit."

"This is what i have money for," added a tweet.

"Omg I cannot keep putting my money into this game," stated another platform user.

ALL RED was the first streaming single to be released since Playboi Carti's album Whole Lotta Red

Rapper Playboi Carti's ALL RED, released in September 2024, was the first streaming release since his album While Lotta Red was dropped back in August 2020. This means that while Carti had released singles before ALL RED, those did not make it to streaming platforms.

Tracks like 2024, Backr00ms, and EvilJ0rdan were released on YouTube by Playboi Carti, but not on any other streaming platforms. ALL RED was initially meant to be the lead single of MUSIC, however, it was not on the track list of the album that was dropped in March this year.

The song became quite popular, it debuted on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs at third rank. Meanwhile, on the US Billboard Hot 100, it appeared at number 15. This track of Carti further made it to the top 100 of several other charts in countries like Austria, Canada, Australia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Hungary, Sweden, Switzerland, Poland, the UK, Slovakia, and many more.

While dropping the track, Playboi Carti wrote on Opium Label's Instagram:

"THIS 1 FOR YAL, I CANT LIE."

In this popular track, Playboi further rapped:

"Upside-down cross tat’ on my neck, shut ’em up, uh/ The Bentley is parked outside, my vibe tryna go for a ride/ I put VETEMENTS right on her thighs, I put the mask on ’cause I be fried."

In separate news, as per Billboard reports dated April 13, MUSIC was back on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. According to Luminate, the artist also witnessed earnings of 64,000 equivalent album units across the US for the week ending on April 10.

