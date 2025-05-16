"Cassie was sexting" — Tariq Nasheed questions Diddy's RICO charges, claiming it was just 2 "freaky adults in a toxic relationship"

Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial has not just gained attention from netizens, but also from internet personalities like Tariq Nasheed. On May 15, Tariq, who is also a film producer, took to X (formerly Twitter), and shared his take on the trial.

In the tweet, Tariq stated that he believed the case reflected "two grown freaky adults in a toxic relationship." He further wrote that according to the testimonies and evidence shared so far, he could not find anything directing at sex trafficking. The tweet read:

"Looking at the Diddy case texts, and evidence so far, this isn’t 'trafficking'—it’s two grown freaky adults in a toxic relationship. Cassie was sexting, initiating, and seemed fully complicit."

Tariq further wrote in the tweet:

"But the FEDS are reinterpreting the law to stretch this into a RICO case. This is 'I’m white and I say so' justice. Don’t co-sign racial double standards. #DiddyTrial."

Tariq Nasheed's take on the Diddy trial, (Photo via X/ @tariqnasheed)

As per reports by The Guardian, Cassie Ventura's cross-examination opened on Thursday, and she was reportedly expected to continue on Friday as well.

The defense team questioned Cassie about the love that she and Diddy once shared

As aforementioned, Cassie Ventura appeared in court for her cross-examination on Thursday by Diddy's defense team. For quite some time, the lawyers continued to question her about her dating phase involving Diddy. Talking about Combs and how the relationship was in the beginning, Cassie testified:

"He was charismatic – big personality, larger than life. The beginning of the relationship was really fast, fast-paced, scary. But the more time I spent with him, his real personality came out – sweet, attentive."

According to The Guardian, at one point during her testimony on Thursday, Cassie even told the defense lawyers that the "freak-offs" became an integral part of her bond with the 55-year-old rapper. Anna Estevao, one of the lawyers from the defense team then made a reference to the 2023 lawsuit that Cassie Ventura filed.

"When your lawsuit was publicized in November 2023, you understood that his career was ruined at that point, right?" Estevao said to Cassie.

To this, Cassie admitted that she knew about the impact of the suit filed at the time. According to the outlet, the defense team was to trying to establish the narrative that Cassie had willfully participated in the freak-offs and that drugs had become a prominent part of her relationship with the music mogul.

At some point during her testimony, Cassie said that she took drugs like ecstasy or MDMA to remain "high during the freak-offs." She further testified that at one point, she and Diddy both developed opiates addiction. The defense later asked Cassie about Kim Porter, Combs' former partner. To this, she said that she had experienced jealousy towards Kim during certain instances.

On Thursday, the trial was attended by Combs' publicist, mother and his sons. On the other hand, Cassie Ventura's husband Alex Fine was also at the courthouse. As of now, Cassie's testimony included glimpses into the dynamics she shared with the rapper.

Meanwhile, Combs faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges. If convicted, the rapper could face life imprisonment.

