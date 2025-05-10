"She was in the best of health" — Al B Sure claims Kim Porter did not die of pneumonia, reveals he is ready to testify against Diddy 

In a recent interview with Fox 5 New York, R&B singer Al B Sure relayed that he would volunteer to testify against Sean "Diddy" Combs in the latter's ongoing federal trial. Combs was arrested in September 2024 on s*x trafficking and other charges.

Al B Sure, born Albert Brown, was married to Combs' ex, the late Kim Porter, from 1989 to 1990. They shared a son, Quincy Brown. Al previously spoke up against Combs in the 2025 documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

Al appeared on Fox 5 New York to promote his new memoir, Do You Believe Me Now. During the interview posted on YouTube on May 9, Al told hosts Rosanna Scotto and Curt Menefee that Kim Porter had repeatedly warned him about his safety around Combs. Al failed to grasp the reason at the time.

Kim Porter died in November 2018, and her official cause of death was declared as pneumonia. Disputing this report, Al B Sure claimed he does not believe Kim died of the disease. Upon being asked about evidence behind his assertion, Al said:

"She was in the best of health. We just saw each other prior to her passing."

Referring to Quincy Brown's 2018 movie The Holiday Calendar, Al said he and Kim Porter celebrated the Christmas movie's Netflix release. Al continued:

"She was doing just fine. In fact, we were all at the event together at Netflix in a lobby. Sean, myself, the children, you know all having a great time."

Al said that when he hugged Sean at the party, Kim gestured to him from behind to break the embrace. He called it a "festive opportunity" for all of them to gather in one place.

Al B Sure says he was subpoenaed in Diddy's trial, but is willing to testify

Al B Sure said during his Fox 5 New York appearance, "a lot of the stuff will be revealed". He added that when media outlets reached out to him to hear his part of the story, he initially told them he wasn't interested in speaking about "another man". However, Al added:

"But this, I will speak about where our paths crossed, and what's most relevant…something I've been trying to say for many many years."

Regardless, Al said Diddy being in custody is also not something to celebrate, reasoning:

"There's way too much collateral damage in many many ways. Many people's lives are affected."

On a side note, Al said a genre of music he grew up with has been "ruined". Host Rosanna Scotto asked if Al was blaming Diddy for that, to which Al said:

"I'm blaming this entire industry in the way it's gone."

When asked if Diddy was suing him or threatening to sue him, Al said:

"No. I have the truth."

Host Curt Menefee asked Al B Sure if he volunteered to testify at the trial. Al revealed he was subpoenaed. He said his attorneys came up with a strategy, and he would discuss what should be done. But Al said he is willing to testify against Combs. He claimed:

"There was the most expensive PR campaign against me to shut me down. If you actually knew what they did to me — there's a bounty on my head, there was a bunch of stuff."

The singer further added that he believed Sean and his affiliates were responsible for his 2022 multi-organ failure. Al told the hosts he was the only one alive amongst those who spoke up against Diddy.

The trial against Diddy, who faces charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, started on May 5, 2025.

