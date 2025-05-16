"I did not save Cassie"- Alex Fine gives public statement after wife Cassie finishes testifying at the Diddy trial

Cassie Ventura wraps up her testimony against ex Sean "Diddy" Combs, and her husband, Alex Fine, shared a statement in support of his wife and praised her for her "strength and bravery." On Friday, May 16, 2025, Ventura finished four consecutive days of testimony in the federal trial of the music mogul, whom she dated from 2007 to 2018.

Fine had been present in the courtroom, showing his support, for the duration of his wife's testimony, except for when he had to leave the room as she discussed the alleged assault from Diddy. But, after she ended her testimony on Friday, Cassie Ventura's attorney, Doug Wigdor, read Alex Fine's statement, per CNN. He denied saving Cassie because it insults the work she has done to save herself:

"I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence, and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her."

In Alex Fine's statement, he said that the only thing he has ever done is love his wife. He also regaled at how Cassie Ventura's life has turned around since her alleged abuse by Diddy, saying that her life is now filled with love, laughter, and their family.

Cassie Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, shares what it was like to listen to her testimony against Diddy

For anyone wondering what it must have felt like to watch his wife take the stand and testify against Diddy, Cassie Ventura's husband shared some insights on his thought process inside the courtroom. In his statement, which was read by Cassie Ventura's lawyer on Friday, May 16, 2025, Alex Fine said:

"There have been speculation online surrounding how it must feel like for me to sit there and listen to my wife's testimony. I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cassie."

However, Alex Fine also said in his statement how he felt "profound anger" during Cassie Ventura's testimony in the last couple of days. While he takes pride in her standing up to testify, he is also angry that she had to do it in the first place—that she had to sit in front of "the person who tried to break her."

Without naming Diddy, Alex Fine also left a message for the music mogul and for everyone who had a hand in his wife's alleged abuse. He wanted them to know that they "did not break her spirit." Now that her testimony in Combs' s*x trafficking and racketeering trial, Fine said that they will fovever put "this horrific chapter" behind them.

Alex Fine added that they will not be making additional statements before thanking people for the love and support they received throughout the whole ordeal. They also requested privacy as they await the birth of their son.

Danity Kane's Dawn Richard also testified on Friday, per CNN, detailing Diddy's attack on Cassie Ventura in 2009. Another testimony came from the special agent who handled the logistics of the music mogul's arrest.

