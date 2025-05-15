Cassie Ventura's husband Alex Fine glared at Diddy during rapper's trial, reporter Jericka Duncan claims

A reporter, Jericka Duncan, attending Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing s*x trafficking trial, claimed that Cassie Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, was seen glaring at the rapper during Ventura's testimony.

Cassie Ventura, the prosecution's star witness and Diddy's former girlfriend, recounted the alleged abuse, assault, and forced s*xual encounters she experienced during her relationship with the rapper over a two-day testimony on May 13 and 14.

Alex Fine, Ventura's husband, was seen in court to support his wife amid the trial. Jericka Duncan, a CBS News National Correspondent, recapped her day in court in a social media (Instagram) video on May 14.

She claimed that she had been seated "right behind" Fine and had noticed him seemingly glare at the rapper, especially when the prosecution showed pictures of the 13 men with whom Ventura had allegedly been forced to have s*x with during the "freak-offs."

"So I was in the courtroom where this trial is taking place and I was sitting right behind Cassie Ventura's husband, and I watched him as he sort of glared at Sean Combs, at times at the family, especially during the period of time where the prosecution showed photos of 13 men, different races, predominantly Black men," Duncan said.

She continued:

"These are all men that Cassie was able to identify in terms of names sometimes, and where these alleged freak offs took place, from cities like LA, Miami, New York, Las Vegas, etc. I can only imagine how painful it must be to sit there and listen to the testimony regarding your wife and the number of people that she says she had s*x with because of these freak-offs."

Key points of Cassie Ventura's testimony against Diddy

Diddy's legal troubles began after his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, sued him for s*xual assault and a decade-long pattern of abuse during their relationship in November 2023. This caused further questions about the alleged "freak-offs" mentioned in the lawsuit, leading to the prosecution investigating the case and ultimately resulting in Diddy's arrest on federal charges of "s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution" last year.

Diddy's trial began on May 5 and is scheduled for eight weeks. Cassie Ventura testified against the rapper over two days, recounting several alleged incidents of physical assault, abuse, r*pe, and forced participation in the "freak-offs." She also accused the rapper of trying to control her career and life.

During her testimony, the singer revealed that she took copious amounts of drugs like ketamine, marijuana, and ecstasy to perform during the alleged "freak-offs." According to NBC News, she claimed that the drugs also helped her disassociate to cope with the situation, adding that ketamine was her "preferred drug because it was the most dissociative."

Ventura also testified that she was charged with hiring or flying in male escorts for the alleged "freak-offs", claiming that it became a job for her. She also alleged that Diddy liked directing the "freak-offs," and often used the footage to blackmail her into silence and keep her from leaving him.

She also detailed several alleged instances of Diddy being physically abusive, recalling a particular incident of her attending the premiere of her movie, The Perfect Match, with heavy makeup covering the bruises on her face, including a black eye and a fat lip.

During her testimony on May 14, she accused Diddy of r*ping her once in 2018, when she met the rapper for a "closure conversation" while she was in a relationship with her now-husband, Alex Fine. Ventura claimed that the rapper drove her home after dinner and assaulted her on the living room floor.

“I remember crying and saying no. It was fast, his eyes were black, he wasn’t himself, it was like somebody taking something from you,” she reportedly said.

Ventura also revealed that she broke up with rapper Kid Cudi in 2011 because she was scared that Diddy would hurt them both. Elsewhere, she claimed that she hesitated to tell her mother the truth about the alleged abuse and assault because she was ashamed.

Ventura testified that she came clean to her mother in 2011 after an alleged assault, however, she refrained from telling her about the "freak-offs."

She also spoke about the 2023 lawsuit, claiming that Diddy paid her $20 million for the settlement. When the prosecution asked the singer why she agreed to testify against the rapper, Ventura replied:

“I can’t carry this anymore. I can’t carry the shame, the guilt, the way we – the way I was guided to treat people like they were disposable. What’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong. I’m here to do the right thing.”

Alex Fine and Cassie Ventura got married in 2019

Alex Fine, a personal trainer, and Cassie Ventura tied the knot in October 2019. They have two daughters and are currently expecting their third child, with Ventura eight months pregnant during the trial.

According to CNN, Fine has been supportive of Ventura since she came forward with her allegations against Diddy in her explosive lawsuit in November 2023.

Fine had previously revealed that his mother had been a victim of domestic violence and abuse. In May 2024, the personal trainer also took to social media to address the viral 2016 video of Diddy physically assaulting Ventura, writing at the time:

“Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men. As men, violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable. Check your brothers, your friends, and your family.”

Alex Fine may be called to the stand as a witness during the trial, however, this has not been confirmed as of this article.

Diddy's trial is scheduled to continue on May 15, when the defense will cross-examine Cassie Ventura.

