Why was BTS mentioned in P. Diddy's ongoing trial? Know more about the surprising shoutout

K-pop boy group BTS’s name was recently mentioned in Diddy's ongoing s*x trafficking trial, shocking many. Sean "Diddy" Combs, the rapper accused of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution, is standing trial on federal charges in New York City.

On May 11, YouTuber Stephanie Soo, known for managing the channel Rotten Mango, shared that she attended the May 5, 2025, trial. Notably, this was also the day the jury was selected.

In her video titled 'I Spent 8 Hours In A Courtroom w/ Diddy & This Is Everything He Did,' Stephanie mentioned that one of the jury members shared their enjoyment of BTS’s music—

“Actively watching the concert of the group called BTS or Bangtan Boys,” the YouTuber quoted the jury member.

While name-dropping the BIGHIT MUSIC group was unrelated to Diddy's case, Stephanie Soo emphasized that jury members were selected strategically. They were reportedly asked a variety of questions, including those about their music consumption.

Netizens have expressed discomfort online regarding the unexpected shout-out due to the sensitivity of the case. However, neither Combs, his legal representatives, nor anyone else involved in the case has commented on the septet.

From Jin's Echo to j-hope's HOTS concert: BTS members' solo activities amid reunion anticipations

Five out of seven members of the K-pop boy group are currently fulfilling their military obligations. Jin, the first to complete his conscription back in June 2024, has since participated in several variety shows, including his own, RUN JIN, which recently aired its 31st episode.

In November 2024, he also released his first solo album named Happy, featuring tracks like Running Wild and Heart on the Window with Red Velvet vocalist Wendy.

The eldest member of the septet is preparing for the release of his second album, Echo. The album consists of seven songs, including Don't Say You Love Me (title track), Nothing Without Your Love, Loser featuring Choi Yena, Rope It, A Journey with the Clouds, Background, and To Today's Me.

The album is scheduled for release on May 16, 2025, along with the highly anticipated music video for Don't Say You Love Me, starring actress Shin Se-kyung.

Meanwhile, j-hope became the second member to discharge in October 2024. j-hope began a new journey through a solo world tour named HOPE ON THE STAGE (HOTS) on February 28, 2025. He dropped two singles titled Sweet Dreams ft. Miguel and Mona Lisa while on tour. He has concluded the American leg with multiple sold-out shows and is now on the Asian segment.

J-hope will mark the finale of the tour with two shows in Goyang, South Korea. The shows are set to take place at Goyang Stadium on June 13 and 14, 2025, at 7 pm KST. The final showcase of the solo world tour is highly anticipated by fans, as June 13, 2025, marks the 12th debut anniversary of the boy group.

Regarding the members of the military, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are expected to complete their services before the debut anniversary. Additionally, Suga, also known as Min Yoongi, who is serving in an alternative position, is reported to return a little later on June 21. According to reports, BTS is preparing for a group comeback alongside solo music releases.

