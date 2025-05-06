"Most influential artist in the world"— Fans cheer as BTS Jungkook’s 'GOLDEN' makes Met Gala 2025 album list as the only male Asian act

On May 5, 2025, Apple Music highlighted BTS maknae Jungkook’s solo record GOLDEN in its themed “Met Gala-Worthy Looks” albums, making him the only male Asian artist on the list.

Other entries on the list include projects by Lady Gaga, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Dua Lipa, and Coco Jones. The K-pop idol's addition places him among several established international artists.

Following the announcement, the recognition was widely noted on digital platforms, with listeners sharing the news across social media. Many pointed out that the album continues to receive attention even two years after its release.

"Everyone knows that Jungkook is the most influential artist in the world," an X user commented.

Originally launched in November 2023, GOLDEN marked Jungkook’s first full-length project as a solo artist. With tracks like Seven, Standing Next to You, and 3D, it became his first independent album since BTS shifted focus to individual work in 2022. The record was released by BigHit Music under the HYBE label.

"GOLDEN' is a 2023's album, Jungkook once again proves he is a mainstream artist, securing his place on global trends even during his absence," a fan remarked.

"This is exactly what happens when your album makes an impact beyond just “ numbers “from fans. It's been a year and a half since he disappeared, with their last official release in 2023, yet Golden is still remembered," a user said.

Admirers keep honoring Jungkook’s success and hailing him as a "legend"—

"Congratulations Jungkook!! your impact truly crosses physical and social borders!," a netizen wrote.

"Once again, Jungkook, with his masterpiece "GOLDEN," proves that talent is always praised, respected, and honored.👏👏👏🥇 I'm so proud of our LEGEND JK.🫡💜," a viewer noted.

"Man’s always the main event No one will ever do this pop boy thing like jungkook. That’s just it. NO ONE WILL EVER COME CLOSE TO HIM," another fan added.

BTS Jungkook’s GOLDEN breaks record as top-selling K-pop solo album with 9.2 million sales

BTS' Jungkook Live At TSX, Times Square (Image via Getty)

BTS' Jungkook’s first solo project, GOLDEN, has set a new record as the top-selling release by a K-pop solo performer, reaching a total of 9.2 million equivalent units worldwide. These figures encompass physical album purchases, digital track downloads, and streaming counts since its launch in November 2023.

The album is now ranked as the 27th highest-selling release of this decade, based on global consumption statistics. GOLDEN is also the only entry by an Asian solo act among the 900 top-selling albums ever released across all categories and time periods.

BTS' Jungkook is currently serving his mandatory army duty in South Korea. He joined in December 2023 at the 5th Infantry Division’s training center in Yeoncheon, alongside his BTS bandmate Jimin. His service is expected to end by June 11, 2025.

