“WE GOT A JUNGKOOK UPDATE”- Fans react as BTS' idol visits Barbecue restaurant during military vacation, leaves autograph and heartfelt note

On Friday, March 2, a Korean Barbeque restaurant, Youngcheon Cinema, that BTS' Jungkook visited during his military vacation, posted about the idol on their Instagram page, @0_1000_movie. They expressed their gratitude for the idol's frequent visits to the restaurant and also shared that he particularly ordered the Beef Ribs (Anchangsal) from the place a couple of times.

The restaurant also shared that Jungkook left a signature behind, and in return, the place wrote a heartfelt note on the idol's upcoming military discharge. Here's what the note read:

"Thank you for visiting us every vacation. We hope you stay healthy after your discharge. We will always support your activities after your discharge."

Following the same, many fans and netizens were elated about the update from Jungkook. Given that very few updates on the idol and his activities during his ongoing military service reached the internet, fans have been happy to receive any updates about the idol. Therefore, they were both excited about the new information and grateful for the restaurant's post about the idol.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"WAKE UP BTCHS WE GOT A JUNGKOOK UPDATE"

"Jung kook's crumbs....I miss him so much, but soon he will be back." said a fan on X

"Oh we back to getting a Jung kook update thru an autograph at a bbq restaurant" added another fan

"my precious, hope koo keeps eating delicious food and, being respected and loved wherever he goes <3" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens celebrated the new update about the BTS idol amidst his military enlistment.

"Glad to know that he’s still going on his restaurant tours during his vacations, I’m glad you’re eating well" stated a fan

"been surviving on jungkook updates through restaurants for months now" added an X user

"hes still doing his little restaurants tour" said a netizen

"Imagine being a place where Jungkook visits every vacation, only a bbq restaurant can relate. My big foodie baby:(" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook and his recent solo activities

BTS' Jungkook or Jeon Jung-kook is a South Korean singer who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. He stands as one of the vocalists of BTS. As a BTS member, the idol has rolled out several solo tracks through the group's albums. Some of them include Euphoria, My Time, and more.

He also released an independent track called Still With You in 2020 on SoundCloud as a gift to ARMYs during the group's debut anniversary. However, he made his official solo debut in July 2023 with the release of his first single, Seven Feat. Latto. He soon followed it up with the release of his solo studio album, GOLDEN, which held the track, Standing Next To You, as the lead.

In December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory enlistment alongside Jimin under the Buddy System. Regardless, around June 2024, he released another single called Never Let Go, a track he released to celebrate the relationship he shares with his fandom, ARMYs. In September 2024, he also rolled out a documentary called I Am Still to showcase how he prepared his first album, GOLDEN.

On the other hand, the idol is scheduled to be discharged from the military around June 2025.

