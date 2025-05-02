 "The treasure of Korea"- Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook & Jimin ranked among Top South Korean celebrities driving foreign tourists 

On May 2, 2025, Yanolja Research revealed that BTS' Jin, Jungkook, and Jimin were ranked among the Top South Korean celebrities attracting foreign tourists, according to their latest survey analysis and research titled 'Development and Evaluation of Korean Tourism Brand Asset Model.'

As per the latest data analysis by the tourism research firm, Jin, Jungkook, and Jimin occupied first, second, and fifth positions, respectively, in the survey. The research covered the period from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024. It focused on countries including the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, the Philippines, China, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand.

Following the release of the analysis, it circulated on social media and went viral among the ARMY (BTS fandom name).

Social media users reacted to the findings, with one X user stating:

"As expected, BTS is the treasure of Korea."

Fans cited the survey results, mentioning their international and global impact, praising Jungkook, Jimin, and Jin's influence over the audience.

"continues to showcase their global and international influence. These surveys are the proof that they indeed paved the way for other generations,"- a fan reacted.

"JiJinKook my trio,"- a fan shared.

"3J trio on fire,"- a fan commented.

ARMY noted that despite the members being enlisted for mandatory service, they continued to attract tourists to South Korea. They also acknowledged Jin's impact on the nation.

"Jin's power and impact is insane,"- a user reacted.

"Wait for few more 20-30 days and shee the surge in the tourists...let my boys be out of the military and you will see the most powerful comeback in the history of kpop,"- a user shared.

"Jimin and Jungkook even though they are military, they continue to attract tourist to the South Korea and increase the gdp and economy of the country. They should be pride of our tannies,"- a user mentioned.

BTS' Jungkook increased the number of tourists visiting South Korea by 48%

On May 2, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Korean Economy released the official analysis of the Tourism Brand Asset Model and Evaluation. According to the report, BTS' Jungkook was responsible for increasing the number of tourists visiting the country by 48.4 %. The keyword 'soloist Jungkook' was identified as a major contributing factor to the rising influx of visitors to the nation.

Meanwhile, Jimin's solo exhibition 'The Truth Untold' was ranked as the number one best-selling event in New York on the FEVER website. The duo was recently featured in the variety travel program Are You Sure?, which aired on August 8, 2024. It featured eight episodes and is available for streaming on Disney+.

Moreover, Jin will release his second solo album Echo on May 16, 2025, under BigHit Music. The album will include seven tracks. He will also launch his first solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, starting on June 28, 2025. The tour commemorates the conclusion of his variety show, Run Jin. Notably, Jin will become the first Korean solo artist to perform at London's O2 Arena.

BTS members are expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

