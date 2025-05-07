j-hope to hold 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' encore concerts on BTS' debut day: How to get tickets & all you need to know

BTS member j-hope is currently on his first solo concert named HOPE ON THE STAGE, hosted and organized by BIGHIT MUSIC under HYBE. He will cap off his world tour with an encore concert at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in Goyang-si, South Korea, on two consecutive days. The concert is particularly special as it will coincide with the day BTS debuted as a group in 2013. So the days j-hope's final solo concerts will take place are June 13 (Friday) and June 14 (Saturday), 2025, from 7:00 pm (KST). It will be organized in the Olympic Hall, Olympic Park, Seoul, South Korea.

Ad

The news came on Weverse on May 7, 2025, with which a poster of the event was also released. The world tour, which opened in Seoul at the KSPO DOME last February, has already taken j-hope to 15 cities worldwide. across North America, Asia, and more. The performances already gained j-hope universal praise and superb reviews, and fans are just waiting to find out how he will wrap the tour.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

j-hope to conclude solo tour with final HOPE ON THE STAGE concerts in June 2025: How to get tickets

Ticket reservations for the final concerts of j-hope's solo tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE can only be made through NOL Ticket. The admission is only open for people aged 9 years and older. The concert is outdoors with reserved seating for all sections.

Ad

The j-hope's final concert ticket prices for the concert are different based on seating categories. VIP tickets, which come with both sound check and concert entry, cost KRW 220,000. General R seats are priced at KRW 165,000, while General S seats are priced at KRW 154,000 and all prices include VAT. Tickets are not cancelable, exchangeable, or refundable due to obstructed views because of such on-site configurations.

There will be a membership presale opportunity available to the owners of the BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP. To join, the fans need to pre-verify their membership using the NOL ticket reservation page starting from 2 pm on May 8 until 11:59 pm on May 12, 2025 (KST).

Ad

Pre-verification is required in order to take part in the presale, which runs from 8 pm to 11:59 pm (KST) on May 12, 2025. One ticket per day is available to each member, with a maximum of two tickets. Even if verification is done before time, reservation of the tickets during the period of presale is first come first served.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The overall on-sale period starts at 8 pm on May 13, 2025 (KST). Purchase quotas are the same, with one ticket per individual per day as the maximum. Individuals who get a ticket through the presale for a given date will not be able to buy a ticket for that same date during the general onsale. General on-sale tickets will only be available if there are seats left over after the presale.

Wheelchair-accessible seating is provided in the venue, with seat locations being assigned on the date of the concert according to visibility and safety. One wheelchair user can buy a maximum of two tickets, including one for their companion. Wheelchair-accessible seat reservations start on May 14, 2025, at 10 am (KST) through the NOL ticket customer service telephone line.

Ad

Tickets can be picked up only at the venue by the initial buyer. They must carry a valid registration certificate of a person with a disability or a welfare card, along with a physical ID card. If they do not have the proper documents, the person and the accompanying person will not be granted entry, and refunds will be refused. Physical IDs are the only form of identification that will be accepted to confirm identity for admission.

Ad

Korean citizens are required to show a resident registration card, driver's license, passport, youth ID, or an officially issued mobile ID. Non-Korean citizens are required to show either a passport or a residence card. Expired IDs, photocopies, or screenshots will not be used. Any ID that is suspected to be forged or tampered with will be deemed invalid as well.

Ticket sales should only be done via the official Korean or international NOL ticket reservation websites. Unauthorized transfer of tickets, proxy buying, or selling through unofficial means is not allowed. Use of automated software, scalping, or fraud can lead to cancellation or limited use of the ticket without notice. Legal liability will be with the violator, and BIGHIT MUSIC and NOL Ticket will not be liable for any damages caused by failure to comply with ticketing laws.

Ad

j-hope with fans in HOPE ON THE STAGE concert (Image via Instagram/@uarmyhope)

A few important guidelines to remember

Ad

VIP ticket holders will get to enter the venue early and also attend the pre-concert sound check, which is set to start around 3 hours and 30 minutes before the main concert. Re-entry and entry for VIP attendees are allowed until an hour before the concert begins, after which re-entry will no longer be permitted. Such ticket holders will need to present identification at the VIP Booth to acquire a wristband and a VIP pass.

Ad

Seats for the persons on the floor and VIP sections will be included in the venue of j-hope's final concert, while others will have tiered seating. Stage design and seating arrangements are subject to changes without notice. Since the concert will be taped for different content reasons, members of the audience need to be informed that there could be partially obstructed views caused by equipment, camera setups, or on-site arrangements.

All j-hope's concert tickets will be mobile tickets, and customers will not have access to physical tickets or will-call tickets. Tickets for the final concert can only be reserved through the NOL Ticket website or mobile app. Tickets cannot be accessed from customer service and must not be shared or uploaded publicly to prevent entry problems.

Ad

j-hope's fans who make use of the Korean ticket reservation page can retrieve their QR code via the ticket retailer's app. The fans who make use of the global page need to log in to the Global page and click "Mobile Ticket" on My Page. Mobile tickets are for use on mobile devices only. Screenshots or forwarded images of mobile tickets will not be accepted for entry. Any ticket refunds will invalidate the mobile ticket.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, the venue will be open from 11 am to 7:30 pm on both concert dates. VIP entry for sound check will start at 2:10 PM, with the sound check commencing at 3:40 PM. General R and S ticket holders will have their admission start at 4 PM. The IN-PASS Booth will cater to those who choose to forego Face Pass verification, while the CS Booth will assist those whose Face Pass verification does not work.

Ad

It is announced that the concert will go on, even if it rains, with rain jackets provided at the site. The concert will be suspended or canceled only in instances of extreme weather that create a safety hazard or make it impossible to continue the concert. Refund or cancellation due to a change of heart regarding the weather on the day of the concert will be disallowed.

All visitors of the j-hope's final concert are required to go through on-site identification checks and wear a wristband for access. Admission hours vary according to ticket types, and visitors are encouraged to verify individual entry times before arrival.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More