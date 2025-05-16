“I didn’t want to be alive anymore”: Cassie details the night Diddy allegedly s*xually assaulted her after their break-up

In an emotionally charged testimony on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura dissected her 11-year relationship with the rapper. During the testimony, she revealed that the rapper allegedly raped her in 2018 before opening up about the alleged drug-fueled "freak-off" parties organized by him.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in September 2024 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Since then, numerous alleged victims have filed multiple lawsuits against the rapper.

During the final stretch of questioning, the prosecution's star witness, Cassie Ventura, was asked about her romantic association with Combs. The R&B singer had alleged that their relationship was fraught with psychological and physical abuse.

Cassie narrated the incidents that took place one night after their breakup in 2018. The songstress went to a Malibu dinner with Diddy in an alleged attempt to find "closure." While the dinner was "playful, romantic," and filled with laughter, Cassie claimed Combs turned aggressive after driving her back to her Hollywood apartment.

“He r*ped me in my living room. I remember crying, saying no, but it was very fast,” she claimed.

Ventura continued, adding that Combs' eyes allegedly turned "black" as he continued sexually assaulting her despite her yelling "no." According to Variety, Cassie said that he allegedly "ejaculated inside" of her before getting up and leaving the apartment.

At the end of her testimony, Ventura was asked about her life in 2023 (the year she filed a lawsuit against Combs for the first time). The 38-year-old explained that she started "spinning out" in February, adding:

"I didn't want to be alive anymore."

At present, Ventura is married to Alex Fine and has two children. According to CNN, she is set to deliver her third baby in June 2025.

Cassie Ventura reveals Diddy paid her a $20M settlement against her November 2023 lawsuit

During her testimony, Cassie Ventura claimed that Diddy had paid her $20 million as a settlement amount for her November 2023 lawsuit. The singer spoke in depth about the alleged events that preceded her filing and her motivation behind taking legal action against Combs.

As per her testimony, she was undergoing trauma therapy to overcome the effects of drug addiction. After completing the program, the songstress began writing a book with the help of her mother. She wanted Combs to read the book and "understand the pain" she had been put through since she was 22 years old.

Despite her attorney sending the book to Combs, it wasn't allegedly "taken seriously" by the rapper.

“I wanted to be compensated for the many, many years, and the pain,” said Cassie in her testimony.

In November 2023, Ventura filed a civil lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of rape and prolonged abuse. However, it was dismissed within 24 hours, and Combs continues to deny the allegations to its day.

In Wednesday's testimony, Ventura revealed that Combs and his companies had paid $20 million as a settlement amount to the singer to dismiss the lawsuit. Ventura was asked why she had agreed to testify against the multi-millionaire mogul in his ongoing trial.

“I’m here to do the right thing. I can’t carry this anymore … the shame, the guilt,” she replied.

Diddy's trial officially began on May 12 after the jury selection was completed. As per court estimates, it is expected to last between eight to nine weeks. Diddy's legal team has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Diddy accused of s*xual assault in 2001 by ‘Jane Doe’ plaintiff in new lawsuit

