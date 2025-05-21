"I wanted to make sure that we memorialized it"— Cassie's mother shows the jury photos as evidence of Diddy's assault

On Tuesday, May 20, Cassie's mother, Regina Ventura, testified in the ongoing criminal trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs. The rapper was arrested last September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Since then, many alleged victims have filed lawsuits against Combs.

According to CNN Entertainment's live coverage of the trial, Regina showed the jury photos of her daughter after she was allegedly beaten up by Combs. Cassie's mother testified that she had kept those photos as evidence. They were reportedly first introduced as part of the trial against Combs during Ventura's testimony last week.

“She was bruised, and I wanted to make sure that we memorialized it,” Regina Ventura added.

According to Regina's testimony, her daughter told her when the photos were clicked, "she was beaten" by Diddy. She claimed that 2011 was the first time her daughter opened up about Combs being physical with her.

For the unversed, Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs in 2023, accusing him of abuse, rape, and sexual assault. However, the lawsuit was settled outside of court within 24 hours.

In May 2024, CNN released footage of Combs dragging, beating, and kicking the 38-year-old in a passageway of the InterContinental Hotel. Last week, the singer claimed in her testimony against Combs that he had paid $20 million to settle the lawsuit filed by the songstress, according to Variety (published on May 14).

"That's the only way we could get money"— Cassie's mother claims Diddy extorted $20k from the Venturas

Sean Combs Sex Crimes Trial Continues In New York City

In Tuesday's testimony, Regina claimed that she paid $20,000 to Combs out of fear for her daughter's safety after the latter began dating rapper Kid Cudi. Combs allegedly threatened to leak explicit videos of Ventura upon learning about her romance with the 41-year-old.

“I was physically sick. I did not understand it, the sex tape threw me. He was trying to hurt my daughter,” claimed Regina.

As reported by People on May 20, Regina alleged that Combs had demanded $20,000 for Cassie's intimate footage. The rapper allegedly also stated that he was "angry" with Cassie because he had spent the money while she was dating someone else.

“We took a home equity loan and that was the only way we could get the money,” Regina explained.

Regina's testimony follows her daughter's from last week, according to People. In her testimony, Cassie claimed that Diddy would often threaten to release tapes of the songstress engaging in intimate activities with other men during their drug-fueled "freak-offs."

The former Bad Boy Records songstress also claimed that Combs assaulted her after learning about her relationship with Kid Cudi.

"I realized my life was in danger" — Diddy's ex-personal assistant reveals he left job after rapper packed three guns to confront Suge Knight

