Diddy trial: Rapper's ex-personal assistant name-drops Barack Obama in his testimony

On Tuesday, May 20, Diddy's former personal assistant, David James, namedropped Barack Obama while testifying for the rapper's ongoing trial. Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial began in a Manhattan court on May 12 following the conclusion of jury selection.

David James, who worked for Combs from 2007 to 2009, detailed the rapper's alleged use of drugs at his "freak-off" parties. As per a May 20 report by the Independent, James claimed that Combs would carry 25 to 30 drug bottles in his toiletry bag containing Viagra, sperm count supplements, weight loss pills, Percocet, and ecstasy, among others. When asked whether he'd seen Combs take the drugs, he reportedly replied:

"I'd say every day."

While talking to prosecutor Christy Slavik, he namedropped Barack Obama, recalling that the former POTUS' face would be engraved on one type of pill.

“There were various pills, but one was in the form of a former president’s face,” he reportedly claimed, as per People.

When asked about the name of the former President, James said, "President Obama."

During his testimony, David James also reportedly claimed that he would book rooms for Combs under the alias Frank Black, and would be responsible for several chores and bringing items from the rapper's home. The rapper also allegedly asked him to stock up on Astroglide, baby oil, and condoms in cash "off the company books," according to Live Mint.

Exploring Diddy's connection with Barack Obama over the years

Sean Combs Interviews Celebrities at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston - Source: Getty

As per a report by The Daily Mail, Diddy first met Barack Obama in 2004, when the multi-millionaire musician rallied for the Democrats ahead of the DNC. The Bad Boy CEO was allegedly one of the major backers of Barack Obama during his successful Presidential run in 2008.

In 2004, Barack Obama was a candidate for the Senate of Illinois. During an MTV interview with Combs, the would-be-POTUS praised the rapper, claiming that "he doesn't have to do this."

'This is part of what is important about giving back,' added Barack Obama.

In between the seemingly jovial exchange, Combs also quipped about Obama sweating at the DNC. It was followed by the latter jokingly padding his head with a napkin.

Diddy would go on to become one of the high-profile backers of the Democratic Party ahead of the 2008 United States Presidential elections. It would include him hosting the 'Last Chance for Change' rally in Florida days before the election.

“It was very intimidating,"— David James claims Diddy used lie detectors on him

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall - Source: Getty

According to a May 20 report by Live Mint, David James claimed that he was subjected to at least two lie-detector tests by Diddy in his testimony. The first test took place when some cash went missing, and Combs employed a former FBI agent to perform a polygraph test on his then-personal assistant.

“It was very intimidating,” he recalled.

James' second lie-detector test took place when Combs had allegedly lost a watch. It was allegedly followed by the rapper's security combing through James' clothes and personal drawers in order to find the Cartrier bracelet.

David James also shared an incident in which Combs allegedly blackmailed him after the former got high on ecstasy at a New Year's Eve party. The rap mogul later brought up footage of him dancing and said that he would keep it in case he needed it.

Sean Combs was arrested on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution in September 2024. Since then, several alleged victims of the rapper have filed numerous lawsuits against him. However, Diddy's legal team has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

