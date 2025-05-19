Did Prince leave a recording about Diddy? Viral claim explored in the wake of ongoing trial testimonies 

A rumor surfaced recently that the late American musician Prince left an alleged recording about Sean “Diddy” Combs, which was reportedly used during the latter’s ongoing federal trial.

Ad

This was first claimed by the YouTube channel called WhatIsMyStarWorth on May 18, 2025, with the headline:

“1 MINUTE AGO: Prince’s SECRET Recording Just Shattered Diddy’s Trial…”

The video description further read:

“In a stunning turn of events, a previously unreleased recording from the late music icon Prince has surfaced — and it's reportedly causing major damage to the ongoing trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The recording, said to have been made in confidence, contains explosive insights and personal warnings that directly tie into the heart of the case.”

Ad

Trending

The YouTube post garnered severe traction online and amassed over 489,000 views at the time of writing.

However, the now-viral claim is fake. No recording from Prince was shown during Diddy’s trial, nor did he leave behind any such clip, as per the latest reports.

Ad

While Combs’ high-profile sex trafficking trial has earned significant media attention, no major news outlet has reported on such a recording introduced in the courtroom.

Additionally, the video description of WhatIsMyStarWorth distinctly states that the content was "altered or synthetic," adding, “Sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated.” Moreover, it also came with a disclaimer that read:

“This content is fictional and for entertainment purposes only. No official sources confirm the existence of such a recording.”

Ad

Diddy’s trial did not use a recording from Prince

The 25-minute-long YouTube video by WhatIsMyStarWorth reveals a fabricated story about music icon Prince leaving evidence from beyond the grave to help prosecute Sean Combs.

“In this video, we break down the content of the alleged recording, how it resurfaced, and why it’s being described as a game-changer in the courtroom. Prince, known for his cryptic genius and deep knowledge of the music industry, may have left behind more than just music—he may have left a warning no one expected,” the description read.

Ad

However, the video does not provide any credible source or evidence to support its claim that Prince left behind a recording about Diddy’s alleged criminal activities.

Moreover, the video starts with a disclaimer that says, “viewer discretion is strongly advised” and “the following is for educational and entertainment purposes only.”

It also falsely claims that the United Nations-backed investigative journalism group, Inner City Press, which has been extensively covering the Combs trial, has reported on the “never-before-seen” Prince recording.

Ad

The WhatIsMyStarWorth channel’s bio also comes with a disclaimer that further discredits the claim.

“The content on this channel may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality. Please exercise your own discretion while watching, and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified,” it reads.

The video can thus be deemed as fake, meant for virality and sensationalism. Notably, the channel has been making several similar false claims surrounding the ongoing Diddy trial.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Facebook user Micah Jackson borrowed from the viral yet falsified YouTube video and shared a 12-minute clip on Sunday.

“This P. Diddy case is too much lawd. Prince tho? Frfr P? @highlight,” Jackson captioned their post.

The video description read how Prince spoke against Diddy from beyond the grave, calling it “too much.” It further stated, “Just give P. Diddy life at this point.”

Ad

However, just like the WhatIsMyStarWorth YouTube video, this clip did not reveal any authentic/ verifiable source for the alleged Prince video. Instead, a narrator narrated a fictional script with tell-tale signs of artificial intelligence.

Facebook user Micah Jackson, who has over 152K followers on the platform, has also been posting about other fabricated stories related to the Combs trial, seemingly to gain viral attention.

Cassie testified about fleeing from Prince’s house during the Diddy trial

Ad

As part of his federal trial, Sean Combs’ former girlfriend and accuser, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, took to the witness stand on May 13, 2025, and continued to appear for the next three days.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cassie, who was in an on-again and off-again relationship with Diddy between 2007 and 2018, testified on May 14, 2025, that she was once having dinner with friends when she got to know about a party and a live performance of Prince at his own Los Angeles residence.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience,” the R&B singer noted.

However, according to Cassie’s testimony, she did not want to tell Combs as she thought “he would say no.” Later, when he arrived at Prince’s house, she saw BET executives and a rumor that Diddy was also present, which made her flee the party.

Ad

“I caught a glimpse of him, left the party, and ran out as fast as I could. I knew he was angry at me,” Ventura testified.

She also said under oath that Diddy chased her down as she continued running before falling into the bushes in the front yard. Subsequently, she returned to her Beverly Hills Hotel. Combs arrived soon after and “beat” her up.

Ad

“We went into the bedroom… He threw luggage at me, calling me all kinds of names,” Casandra added.

No other mention of Prince was made at the Combs’ trial that began on May 5, 2025. The rapper is currently facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

So far, Combs has denied all the charges. If convicted, he may face 15 years to life in federal prison. The trial is expected to last at least seven more weeks, as per The Guardian.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More