Dawn Richard testifies that Diddy once tried to hit Cassie over the head with egg-filled black skillet demanding food

Pop singer Dawn Richard took to the stand on Friday, May 16, in the criminal trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs. The 41-year-old singer had testified, claiming that she repeatedly witnessed the rapper assault his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Richard described, recalling one such incident that she allegedly witnessed at Diddy's house in 2009.

Trigger warning: The article contains graphic details about alleged assault and r*pe. Readers' discretion is advised.

Richard told the jurors, accusing Diddy of beating up Cassie and even dragging her up the stairs. Moments later, she said, she reportedly heard screaming and breaking glass.

She further testified:

"He came down the stairs screaming, belligerent, asking where his food was and proceeded to hit her over the head and beat her on the ground in front of us."

According to reports by Unilad published on May 17, 2025, Dawn Richard further testified that Sean "Diddy" Combs tried to hit Cassie in the head with a skillet containing eggs. She further stated:

"He came downstairs angry and was saying ‘where the f**k was his eggs"

Recalling the incident, Dawn further explained the details about the situation. According to her, Cassie curled into a fetal position, seemingly trying to protect her head and face. Dawn Richard additionally stated that she was "scared" that the situation might just worsen if she tried to intervene.

"I was scared that if I intervened, I might get [it] worse."

The singer further testified, adding that the day after the incident, Diddy called everyone of them at his studio and locked the door. The rapper allegedly told them that the incident was apparently just another argument in a relationship.

"He said what we saw was passion and what lovers in passionate relationships do. He said [Ventura] was OK and it would be in our best interests if we didn’t say anything."

During her testimony, Richard Dawn stated that while they were in the studio, Diddy threatened them. He allegedly also gave them flowers that day.

She testified that he said:

"Where he comes from, people go missing if they say things like that. That people could die, death"

Dawn Richard was a part of the girl group Danity Kane which appeared on an MTV show produced by Diddy

Dawn Richard and Diddy's association can be traced back to early 2000s. Back then, Richard was a member of a girl group called Danity Kane, formed on the MTV reality show, Making the Band. It was produced by Sean "Diddy" Combs. Richard later joined Diddy – Dirty Money, a trio formed in 2009 that included Richard, Diddy, and Kalenna Harper

According to E! News, Dawn Richard was associated with the musical trio for about three years, after which she began making music independently.

Dawn Richard is among the several people who have filed lawsuits against Diddy in the past year. According to The Guardian, in September 2024, Richard sued the rapper for s*xual assault and inhumane treatment. In her lawsuit, she had further made references to witnessing Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura on several occasions.

According to the September lawsuit, cited by Page Six, Richard further accused Diddy of verbally abusing the contestants of his show. He allegedly would often call them "fat", "ugly", "b*tches", and "h*es". The lawsuit also claimed that the rapper had once forced her to work for about 48 hours straight.

The court documents then obtained by Page Six reportedly involved details about her alleged health deterioration. Dawn Richard allegedly lost significant weight, suffered from dehydration, and also developed rashes, due to overworking. Her other claims against Diddy included him allegedly s*xually assaulting her during the period from 2009 to 2011.

Although Diddy is currently facing multiple lawsuits, he has denied the accusations made in them.

