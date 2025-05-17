Cassie Ventura claims Alex Fine FaceTimed her while she was getting intimate with Diddy

An NBC News reporter, who was inside the courthouse on May 16, reported that Cassie testified that she received a FaceTime call from Alex Fine while she was with Diddy. Ventura reportedly was in the middle of an intercourse with the rapper when Alex FaceTimed her. Ventura further claimed that Alex punched a wall when she later told him about being allegedly raped by Diddy.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to rape and assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

For the unversed, Cassie Ventura tied the knot with Alex Fine in 2019 and they have two daughters together. She is also pregnant with their third child now. According to NBC News, Ventura had previously testified about the alleged incident, when she took the stand on May 14.

During her testimony, she then said that she was in Malibu with Combs to have a "closure conversation" sometime before he allegedly raped her. She claimed that Diddy was quite "playful" and "nice" during the evening. However, the situation changed when he took her home.

According to Ventura, he raped her on the living room floor. She further described him to be "fast" and that his eyes seemed black. Ventura claimed that Diddy did not seem to be himself during the incident.

Alex Fine opened up in support of wife Cassie Ventura after four days of her testimony

Cassie Ventura's husband Alex Fine has finally spoken up about the ongoing trial and her testimony for the same. People has reported that Alex had issued a statement to the reporters on Friday, May 16, 2025. In the statement he addressed the alleged perpetrators and said that they could not break Ventura's spirit.

The statement further read:

"I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her."

He further said that it was not him who had saved Cassie, but that it was all her own doing. Alex Fine then credited his wife for breaking free from "abuse, coercion, violence and threats."

While Alex had extended support to Ventura, another popular personality reacted to her latest testimony. Boosie Badazz took to X, on May 16, and reacted to Cassie's claims that Alex FaceTimed her while she was with Sean "Diddy" Combs. In the tweet, Boosie wrote:

"THE HUSBAND WATCHED CASSIE N DIDDY HAVE CONSENSUAL SEX ‼️HE LIKE TO WATCH TOO ‼️WTF HE A FREAK TOO THIS SHIT CRAZY ‼️IF YALL THINK THESE FREAK OFFS AINT STILL GOING ON YALL CRAZY 😆."

The tweet garnered more than 240K views since it was posted.

Over the last four days, Ventura had claimed that she was forced to take part into the "freak-offs." At one point during her testimony, she also accused Diddy of taking control of her life. As of now, the rapper has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering offenses. If convicted, he could face upto life in prison.

