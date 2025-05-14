Who is D-Roc? Cassie reveals Biggie's best friend took her to the doctor after Diddy assaulted her for planning to attend Drake's music festival

Cassie Ventura took the name of D-Roc in her testimony as she appeared at the stand during Diddy’s ongoing trial. The trial started last week, and Cassie opened up on unknown details related to the freak-off parties organized by the rapper, also known as Sean Love Combs.

Ad

The latest updates from the trial were shared by the Inner City Press through X on May 14, 2025. Cassie opened up on an incident where Combs once reportedly entered her residence and attempted to attack her.

Cassie Ventura was shown a photo of her eye as she alleged that she was “thrown into the bed frame” during the dispute. While the picture of the eye was shown to Ventura, Cassie was questioned about the person who took her to the doctor. The singer and actress revealed the name of D-Roc in her response.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also known as Damion ‘Droc’ Butler, he has assisted in launching the career of The Notorious B.I.G., who died back in 2020, and shared a close friendship with the late rapper over the years, as per IMDb. He has also managed the musical career of other artists, such as Lil Kim, at the same time.

As per another update shared by CNN, Diddy’s daughters were not spotted at the court when Cassie Ventura gave her testimony. An insider close to Diddy’s family members stated that the daughters have been traveling for their prom in Los Angeles, which is scheduled on Saturday, May 17.

Ad

Back on May 12, 2025, three of Diddy’s daughters, Chance, D’Lila, and Jessie, left the court when an alleged victim named Daniel Phillip was giving his testimony, recalling the graphic s*xual encounters with Combs, as per People magazine.

D-Roc has been a close friend of The Notorious B.I.G.: Career and other details

Damion and The Notorious B.I.G. had known each other since their childhood days, as per USA Today. Notably, Roc owned unseen footage from the time he spent with the artist, also known as Christopher Wallace, and it was featured in a documentary titled Emmett Malloy’s Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, which aired on Netflix around three years ago.

Ad

In an interview with USA Today in 2021, D-Roc opened up on why he decided to share it with everyone, saying that Wallace’s former manager, Wayne Burrow, wanted to know more about Christopher. He addressed the same by saying:

“The fact that he really wanted to know who Chris was – he wanted to know who the artist before the rapper was. He was interested in everything that I cared about, that Wayne cared about, our team cared about, so that’s why I trusted to give him what he needed to pull this off.”

Ad

Ad

Apart from his friendship with Wallace, D-Roc launched a record label called Bully Music, per Revolt TV. While he has helped many artists start their careers over the years, he found a lyricist, Chris Matic, in 2018 and released Matic’s single Calories the same year through his company.

Chris told Revolt TV that the song inspired him to mix his feelings with the record and decided not to let go of the “signature sound.” He further stated:

Ad

“I never sampled it, I never wanted anything, I didn’t want to remake it; I just wanted to contribute my essence to what they did. It came out great.”

Ad

In addition, D-Roc owns a restaurant named Farm House Poconos, as stated by All Hip-Hop. Furthermore, he has even launched a clothing line called Invisible Bully. However, detailed information on his early life and educational background remains unknown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More