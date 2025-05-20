Diddy's ex-personal assistant gets emotional as he recalls being told they were all serving at "Mr. Comb's kingdom"

On Monday, May 19, more witnesses took the stand in Diddy's ongoing sex trafficking trial, including former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard, Ventura's former friend Kerry Morgan, and Davis James, the former personal assistant to Combs.

Per Newsweek, James worked as the rapper's assistant between 2007 and 2009 for a starting salary of $70,000. His shifts stretched as long as 20 hours for five to six days a week.

NBC News reported that Davis James tearfully started his testimony by describing the hiring process at Diddy's, when he was told by an executive of Bad Boy Entertainment:

"This is Mr. Combs' kingdom, and we are all here to serve in it."

James' responsibilities towards Combs reportedly included managing his schedule and day-to-day life, with his hours matching those of the rap mogul's security team. Describing Diddy's security team, James testified that some of the members had guns, with the Head of Security, Uncle Paulie, carrying a switchblade.

Recounting his interactions with Combs' security team, James said: "They often told me to stay in my lane."

Speaking of Diddy's dating life at the time, James testified that the Bad Boy Records owner was dating Kim Porter, Cassie Ventura, and several others simultaneously. James also testified that Cassie told him that Combs controlled her life:

"He controls my career, pays my allowance, and pays my rent."

James added that he had once heard Combs describe Ventura as "young" and "moldable" to a friend. Per NBC News, James is scheduled to return to the stand for cross-examination tomorrow.

Cassie's former best friend, Kerry Morgan, also testified in Diddy's trial on Monday

Before Davis James, Kerry Morgan took the stand in the courtroom on Monday. Morgan was Cassie Ventura's former best friend, who testified to having spoken to the latter in seven years.

According to Kerry, her friendship with Ventura ended in 2018. In an incident that took place at Ventura's Hollywood Hills home, Combs grabbed her by the neck and hit her with a wooden hanger.

Then, disclosing the reason behind ending the friendship with Cassie, Morgan said:

"The reason I stopped speaking to her was because she was not supportive of me after that incident. I draw my line at physical abuse."

Morgan also testified to receiving money for keeping quiet about the assault, saying:

"She [Cassie] said it was through him, the money wasn’t coming from her. She was the go-between. "I did not demand money from anyone. She offered money to close the case on it so I don't sue anybody or say anything public about it... All I got was $30,000."

Kerry Morgan also testified that following Diddy's attack, she had to undergo urgent care for a concussion.

Elsewhere, Morgan talked about how Ventura didn't drink much alcohol or use illegal drugs before dating Combs. Recalling the events that followed the 2016 hotel assault, Kerry said she was at Cassie's apartment when she returned home that night.

30 minutes later, Combs followed, pounding on the door with a hammer. Meanwhile, Ventura appeared completely "numb," as if she didn't care if Diddy killed her.

While Cassie eventually broke up with Diddy and went on to marry Alex Fine, with whom she shares two children, Ventura's friendship with Morgan was never mended.

