When did Dawn Richard sue Diddy? Incarcerated rapper’s lawyers filed motion to dismiss her lawsuit before her testimony in ongoing trial

Dawn Richard, a former member of Danity Kane, testified against Sean "Diddy" Combs on May 16, 2025. As reported by Baller Alert on May 19, 2025, Richard recalled an alleged incident from 2009 in which she saw Diddy reportedly assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. She stated in court that the music mogul allegedly tried to hit Cassie with a glass bottle and a candleholder.

"He went to hit her with a glass bottle. She dodged it. Then he tried to hit her with a large crystal candleholder," Richard said.

According to the outlet, on the same day—May 16, 2025—Combs' attorneys filed a legal motion to dismiss Dawn Richard's lawsuit. As reported by Page Six on September 11, 2024, Dawn Richard sued Sean "Diddy" Combs on September 10, 2024, alleging sexual assault and inhumane treatment.

In her lawsuit, the singer recalled multiple alleged instances of Combs' physical assault toward Cassie Ventura, as well as verbal abuse experienced during the filming of Making the Band, the MTV reality show by Combs through which Danity Kane was formed.

More details on Dawn Richard's lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs with members of Danity Kane during the Making The Band 4 finale. (Image via Getty)

According to Page Six's report, Dawn Richard's lawsuit stated that in 2005, she saw the late Kim Porter—Combs' ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three kids—walk out of the studio with bruises and crying. Richards claimed that Combs verbally abused the members of Danity Kane and sexually assaulted her multiple times between 2009 and 2011.

In November 2024, Richard's attorney, Lisa Bloom, told the BBC that Combs had allegedly abused Dawn Richard for years, including not paying her and forcing her toward starvation and sleep deprivation.

"He groped and grabbed her body parts, sexually assaulted her, that he not only failed to pay her money that was promised to her, but actually prevented her from eating and sleeping during those years, just treated her terribly, and when she spoke out, she says she was threatened with more physical violence," Bloom said.

Dawn Richard also alleged that she witnessed Combs allegedly physically assault Cassie on multiple occasions. When she tried to talk to Ventura about breaking up with him, the music mogul reportedly threatened her.

What did Diddy's attorney say about Dawn Richard's accusations?

In September 2024, Comb's attorney, Erica Wolff, told Page Six that Richard's claims were false and alleged that the singer spread them for money and to promote her album.

"Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day, conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour," Wolff said.

Wolff called the situation "unfortunate" and stated that Richard sacrificed the 20-year friendship she reportedly had with Combs. The attorney stated that the music mogul would prove her claims wrong in court.

"It's unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court," Combs' attorney stated.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial is ongoing. Last week, Cassie Ventura, the prosecution's star witness, gave a four-day testimony that ended on May 16. Dawn Richard is scheduled to stand in court next on May 19.

