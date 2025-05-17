Aubrey O'Day's connection with Diddy explored as the former Danity Kane singer confirms she is not testifying in the ongoing trial

Aubrey O'Day, the former Danity Kane member, clarified that she won't testify in Diddy's ongoing trial. On the May 16 episode of her Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Presents: Aubrey O'Day Covering the Diddy Trial podcast, O'Day addressed the speculations.

The former Danity Kane member also shared that she met with Homeland Security after arriving in New York City on May 14.

"I'm not here to testify for the Diddy trial that I know of. I was contacted by Homeland Security and I did have a meeting with Homeland Security," O'Day said.

For the unversed, Sean "Diddy" Combs created the girl group Danity Kane on MTV's reality show, Making the Band. The original members were Aubrey O'Day, Dawn Richard, Wanita "D. Woods" Woodgett, Aundrea Fimbres, and Shannon Bex. O'Day and Wanita "D. Woods" Woodgett were fired from the group in 2008.

What did Aubrey O'Day say about Diddy?

Sean "Diddy" Combs with the members of Danity Kane (Image via Getty)

In September 2024, Aubrey O'Day appeared on the Crysis Queen podcast and talked about her experience on the MTV show Making the Band. She stated that she couldn't understand why she was labelled as the "sexy face" of her group. Then she said that even though Diddy spoke against her transformation on the show, he allegedly controlled her appearance behind the scenes.

"I look at the beginning of Making the Band and little Aubrey auditioning, and I'm like, 'I don't know how I became the sexy face one... Diddy is on camera saying how much he hates it, but he's off-camera telling me all the ways I needed to be groomed properly like down to my toenails. With Diddy, I saw multiple real things, sides of him," O'Day stated.

In December 2022, O'Day appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and claimed that she was fired from Danity Kane in 2008 because she refused to do the things expected of her. Although she did not reveal what she was told to do, she stated that it had nothing to do with music.

"[I] wasn't willing to do what was expected of [me] — not talent-wise, but in other areas," the singer stated.

What did former Danity Kane member, Wanita "D. Woods" Woodgett, say about O'Day?

Former Danity Kane member Wanita "D. Woods" Woodgett appeared on the 2025 docuseries The Fall of Diddy by Investigation Discovery.

She shared one alleged incident, where O'Day reportedly came to her and told her that Diddy allegedly cornered her when she was alone and said to her that she was old enough and he could sleep with her. Woodgett then claimed that she and O'Day were fired from Danity Kane because they refused to "succumb" to Diddy.

"I believe he fired Aubrey, one, because she did not succumb to his advances, two, because he wanted her to feel powerless and question her worth. I feel like that's probably the same reason why he got rid of me, too," Woodgett said.

Aubrey O'Day never addressed the alleged incident. After leaving Danity Kane, she appeared in reality shows like Celebrity Apprentice, Famously Single, Ex on the Beach, and The Masked Singer.

