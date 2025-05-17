50 Cent trolls Diddy with AI generated video of rapper drinking baby oil in a jail cell

Rapper 50 Cent (real name Curtis James Jackson III) continues to entertain social media followers with his posts about rival Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing sex trafficking trial. On Friday, May 16, 2025, the G-Unit member took to Instagram to share an AI-generated video showing Combs in a jail cell drinking baby oil.

The clip, reposted from account @manmeetsmachine, featured the Bad Boy Records founder walking across a jail corridor holding the hand of a fellow inmate. The rapper is then seen on a bed inside a jail cell holding a bottle of Johnson's baby oil and proceeding to drink it. He captioned the post:

"LOL who made this hahahaha HA @bransoncognac @50centaction."

50 Cent's post comes in response to Combs' ex, Cassie Ventura's testimony that he used baby oil during his drug-fueled, days-long freak-off parties. She claimed the rapper wanted it "heated" and "glistening."

50 Cent has been trolling Diddy since his trial began on May 5

Jury selection for Diddy's trial began on May 5, with opening statements made last week. Needless to say, his rival, 50 Cent, who has been trolling the rapper since the start of his legal troubles, did not let go of the opportunity to throw shade at him for his ongoing trial.

During the jury selection, the G-Unit rapper shared an AI-generated meme showing himself being selected as the jury member. In the caption, he quipped:

"I’m not sure if this is fair but don’t worry, be happy! @50centaction @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

50 Cent's posts (Image via Instagram/ @50cent)

Federal authorities arrested Diddy last September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The arrest stemmed from a federal investigation into the rapper following a series of lawsuits against him alleging rape and abuse, including one by Cassie Ventura.

The probe saw officials raiding the rapper's properties in Los Angeles and Miami. Among the supplies seized from the homes, authorities found 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

Per prosecutors, Combs ran a "criminal enterprise" that sexually and physically abused "women and others" for years. This included participating in "elaborate and produced" sex performances for days with male escorts at freak-off parties. They alleged that the victims were often coerced using threats and drugged to remain compliant.

Cassie Ventura, who dated the rapper between 2007 and 2018, is the prosecutor's key witness. Taking the witness stand beginning Tuesday, Cassie Ventura detailed the freak-off parties that Diddy allegedly pressured her to be a part of.

50 Cent's posts (Image via Instagram/ @50cent)

According to Business Insider, during her testimony, Ventura alleged that the rapper wanted large quantities of "heated" baby oil available for the aforementioned activities. He reportedly demanded that "everyone" apply the oil, as he wanted all participants to be "glistening." She also claimed she once entered a blow-up pool filled with baby oil and lubricant, at Combs' request.

Elsewhere, recounting such freak-off, she alleged that Combs forced an escort to urinate in her mouth while he himself did it on her. Joking about the said incident, 50 Cent shared a picture of a fountain with water coming out of a boy’s genital, writing:

"Diddy said in ya mouth! SMH LOL."

In another Instagram post, Fif noted that after listening to Cassie's testimony, he felt Combs should have taken a plea deal that he declined ahead of his trial. Noting the (alleged) horrid details, he wrote:

"After listening to today’s testimony, I think the diddler should have took the plea offer. The sh*t they are saying is beyond me, so what do ya think? @50centaction @bransoncognac."

On Thursday, May 1, Diddy confirmed rejecting a last-minute plea offer in exchange for a lesser sentence to fight for his innocence in court.

Fif also called out Jay-Z over his friendship with the Bad Boy Records founder. He shared a video featuring several photos of the pair over the years, with the caption:

"Friends till the end, Jay you still there? We blew up Kid cudi’s car to show him who’s the BOSS! LOL @50centaction @bransoncognac."

50 Cent was referencing Ventura's testimony, where she claimed the Bump, Bump, Bump crooner set fire to Kid Cudi's car after finding out about her romance with the rapper.

It is worth noting that last year, a Jane Doe refiled a sexual assault lawsuit to name Hov as a co-defendant. Per her lawsuit, the two rappers took turns raping her during an MTV VMA after party. Jane Doe was reportedly a minor at that time (13). While the lawsuit was eventually dropped, Jay-Z sued Doe and her lawyer for defamation.

Ahead of the trial, two additional counts of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution have been added to Diddy's indictment. The rapper has denied all allegations levied against him.

If convicted, Combs faces fifteen years to life in prison.

