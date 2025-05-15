From baby oil filled pools to "piss play": Perez Hilton highlights the "disgusting" things Diddy would allegedly do to Cassie

In a new video uploaded to YouTube, podcaster Perez Hilton explored Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ongoing federal trial, highlighting various moments from Cassie Ventura's recent testimony.

Sean Combs' trial kicked off on Monday (May 12), with his former partner, Casandra Ventura, better known as Cassie, taking the stand on Tuesday. The singer's testimony included disturbing claims and details of her decade-long relationship with the Bad Boy Records CEO.

In the video titled "The Most Disgusting Things Diddy Would Do At His Freak-Offs," Perez recounts the various claims and allegations that Cassie Ventura testified to during her opening statements on "Day 2" of Sean Combs' federal trial.

In her opening testimony, Cassie reportedly explored her involvement in the infamous Freak Offs, the alleged days-long s*x parties Diddy supposedly hosted and organized during his relationship with the singer.

"She says that she used drugs to numb herself during these encounters. Quote 'For me it was disassociative and numbing. I couldn't imagine myself doing any of that without having some sort of buffer or way to not feel it for what it really was, which was emotionless s*x with a stranger that I didn't really want to have s*x with," Perez quoted Cassie.

From drug and substance abuse to humiliation rituals, her testimony shed light on the "emotional and physical toll" the Freak Offs seemingly inflicted on her, with Cassie claiming the longest s*x party lasted a total of four days.

Perez explores Cassie's testimony, revisiting all the supposed "disgusting things" he would coerce Ms. Ventura into participating in. The podcaster and entertainment reporter recounts the singer claiming Freak Offs would happen all around the world.

"Cassie said that at first Diddy would plan the Freak Offs, but then that responsibility fell on her. She testified that they would happen all over the world - in hotel rooms. Locations included Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Spain, and Turks and Caicos," Perez Hilton remarked.

Members of Sean "Diddy" Combs' family arrive at Manhattan Federal Court on May 14, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

Around the five-minute mark of the YiuTube video, Perez spoke on alleged "piss play" Cassie testified that she was subjected to during these Freak Offs. The entertainment reporter stated:

"Cassie reveals that linens would be laid out, to protect the furniture. Combs would direct escorts to urinate on her and would make her participate in the freakoffs while on her period. A prosecutor asked her 'Miss Ventura did you want to be urinated on?'. 'No,' she responded. She says the piss play was a turn-on for Diddy"

Perez Hilton then explored Diddy's supposed liking for "Baby Oil," citing instances from Ms. Ventura's testimony where the Bad Boy Records CEO would fill small inflatable pools with oil and have Cassie covered in it.

"Diddy was very specific about how he liked his baby oil. The substance would be heated up in a closed bottle, placed in a sink filled with hot water, and then applied all over. [Sean Combs] would call out Cassie when she looked dry and ordered her to reapply Sometimes requiring a new coat of baby oil every five minutes or so," Perez explained.

"I didn't want to do it" — Cassie Ventura revisits participating in Diddy's Freak Offs

A major portion of Cassie's testimony, which carried into May 15, 2025, was spent discussing the alleged s*x parties that her former partner, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, would host in their homes.

In May 2024, Diddy's mansions in Los Angeles and Miami were raided, with officials reporting that thousands of bottles of baby oil were seized. Cassie's testimony suggests that they were used as lubricants during these "drug-fueled orgies".

According to Cassie, she supposedly consumed several drugs and alcohol in an attempt to "numb" herself in preparation for a Freak Off, citing that she developed an addiction to Ketamine and opioids.

"Marijuana, ketamine, mushrooms, whatever was the drug of choice at that point. I couldn’t imagine myself doing any of that without having some sort of buffer," she stated.

Cassie claimed that Sean Combs had a "voyeurism fantasy," citing that the Bad Boy Records CEO proposed the idea of a Freak Off within the first six months of their relationship when she was 22.

"He described it as a fantasy he had where he would want to see me having s*xual interactions with another male so he could watch. I loved him, I didn't want him to think I thought anything bad of him," Ms. Ventura claimed.

The frequency of these s*x parties began to increase substantially throughout their relationship, with Cassie, at one point, suggesting they used to have a Freak Off once every week.

Recording artist Sean Combs (L) and Cassie Ventura attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

She also alleged that while initially, Diddy would be the one to set up these parties, the onus eventually landed on her, with Cassie Ventura supposedly booking and hiring male escorts from now-defunct websites.

"I showed the photos to Sean to see if he was interested. If he wasn't interested I would tell them 'no' and ask for someone else," she said.

Cassie Ventura's testimony also included several graphic and explicit descriptions of the s*xual encounters she had during these Freak Offs. She cited that during one such party, Diddy allegedly instructed an escort to urinate on top of the singer.

Ms. Ventura suggested that sometimes Combs would join in, while she had intercourse with s*x workers, whereas other times he would simply "watch from a corner".

"It was his fantasy to direct it — what to say, how to act. I did that to speed the process along so I could get it done. I wanted it to be over and get to the other room where we could spend time alone," she said.

She also alleged that Diddy set up phones on FaceTime so he could watch the Freak Offs from other rooms. Cassie claimed that Diddy began recording and capturing footage from these drug-fueled orgies in the first year.

"I didn't want to do it. I would watch them with Sean afterwards, while we were having intercourse. If I saw them on my devices I would delete them, I felt disgusted," Cassie Ventura stated.

Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura is expected to be back in court on Thursday (May 15) for her cross-examination.

Combs' defense attorneys will get a chance to question the singer after she described multiple instances of s*xual abuse and coercion over her two-day testimony.

About the author Perrin Kapur Perrin reviews music albums and the like as a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a specialization in Finance and SMM, Perrin started out as a ghostwriter in 2017. Studying diverse musical genres for 7 years, and producing his own songs gave him an edge in comprehending and analyzing different artists and their discographies.



Perrin began his professional writing career by ghostwriting songs for upcoming artists, before moving on to music reviews. He carries out extensive research and double-checks information from a variety of news sources which include social media, artist/event websites, and other notable publications.



From Drake to Kendrick Lamar, Perrin's inspirations span far and wide across hip-hop's massive soundscape. When not crafting compelling narratives about your favorite artist, Perrin takes pleasure in writing and producing music, editing videos, and developing scripts for creators. Know More