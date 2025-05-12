Is Kjersti Flaa part of Blake Lively's subpoena against Wayfarer Studios? Journalist claims "zero" contact with Wayfarer or Justin Baldoni's lawyers

Entertainment reporter Kjersti Flaa uploaded a new episode of her Flaawesome Talk podcast today (May 12), where she claims to be involved in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal case.

In the episode "Their Desperation Just DESTROYED the Case !?!," Kjersti states that she's "more involved than ever" in the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni lawsuit, thanking a fan for notifying her via email.

"Hey, I just wanted to make you aware that you were specifically mentioned in the subpoenas that Blake is forcing Wayfarer parties to comply. I have a feeling you will be called a witness to this debacle. Thank you so much for sending me this email because I did not know," Kjersti Flaa states.

Kjersti Flaa goes on to refer to Blake Lively's latest filing, which was submitted on Friday (May 9), citing that the amount of information presented was significant. She explains that she was unable to read the subpoena completely, stating:

"I didn't have the time to read through it all. So I didn't even know that I was in there. This is the subpoena that's been sent to Wayfarer and all the involved parties from Blake Lively's camp"

The subpoena includes requests for all information related to Blake Lively and the It Ends With Us production. Wayfarer Studios, Justin Baldoni, and several other parties involved in the film's production have been mentioned in this filing.

The document's clause - "Request for production: 20," requests for all communications between Tera Hanks, President of Wayfarer Studios, and Kjersti Flaa, which the entertainment reporter addresses by stating:

"Well let's put it very simple to you, Blake Lively's lawyers, there have been zero communication between any of the parties from Wayfarer and me, including Baldoni's lawyers. I haven't spoken to anyone in my entire life actually. So good luck with this fishing expedition because you're not going to find anything."

"Proves how desperate they are to find a connection between me and the Wayfarer team" - Kjersti Flaa addresses her being named in Blake Lively's latest subpoena

In her latest Flaawesome Talk episode, Kjersti Flaa addresses her being named in Blake Lively's recent subpoena to Wayfarer Studios, which suggests possible communications between the entertainment reporter and Tera Hanks.

Kjersti Flaa calls the new filing's attempt to draw connections between her and Wayfarer Studios "desperate," stating:

"Just really proves how desperate they are to find a connection between me and the Wayfarer team. [Blake Lively's attorneys] know if they can find that connection between me and [Wayfarer Studios], they can prove there was a smear campaign, but the problem is they will find nothing."

Kjersti then claims that Lively's attorneys intend to send a subpoena to Baldoni's PR head Melissa Nathan to find communications or connections between her and Flaa.

The entertainment reporter claims that her mention in the New York Times December 2024 article left her "furious," stating:

"They just put that suspicion out there through that article and the New York Times let it happen. I'm so furious about that, if you've seen some of my previous videos I talked about that a lot, how the New York Times could do something like that. It's such sloppy journalism. They never contacted me for comment."

Kjersti Flaa then recalls the "Vanzan lawsuit," which Blake Lively's team allegedly filed prior to their official December harassment filing.

Blake Lively is seen on May 1, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/XNY)

The entertainment reporter alleges the filing attempted to find a connection between her and Justin Baldoni's ex-publicist Jennifer Abel, stating:

"Now they're like let's try and find any connection somewhere else. I'm sure they're going to go for Melissa Nathan's phone and see if she had any connection to me, which she didn't either. I'm sorry Blake Lively's lawyers, you are working overtime and you're charging a lot of money to look for something that doesn't exist."

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial next year. A New York federal judge officially set the trial date for March 9, 2026, during which both stars will take the stand to defend their claims.

