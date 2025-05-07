Why was Kim Basinger sued for $8.9 million? Kjersti Flaa compares her acting career with Blake Lively amid her legal drama with Justin Baldoni

Entertainment reporter and host of the Flaawesome Talk podcast, Kjersti Flaa, recently uploaded a new video to YouTube titled "Princess Catherine puts Blake Lively in her place !?!".

The episode, uploaded to YouTube on Monday (May 5), finds Flaa exploring Kim Basinger's acting career and legal troubles, seemingly drawing comparisons to her and Blake Lively's ongoing legal drama.

The podcaster references a news article by the Independent, written by Adam White, this week, which suggests Lively's legal situation is similar to what Kim faced in the 1990s when she was sued for $8.9 million.

"He was comparing what happened to [Blake Lively] with kind of what happened with Kim Basinger, back in the 1990s, when she was sued. She lost the lawsuit where she was sued for withdrawing from a movie she already signed up to do," Flaa states.

Flaa recalls the movie Kim Basinger didn't wish to work on, after signing the contract, was titled Boxing Helena. The entertainment reporter claims she watched the film and found it "traumatizing" and "creepy".

Boxing Helena is a 1993 avant-garde thriller/romance film directed by Jennifer Lynch. The movie's production was reportedly hampered by legal issues with Kim Basinger and Madonna, both of whom seemingly backed out from playing the titular role of Helena.

In 1993, Kim Basinger was sued by production company Main Line Pictures for breaching her oral agreement to play Helena in Boxing Helena. According to reports from the trial, the actress was ordered to pay $7,421,694 in damages and $1.5 million for bad faith denial of the contract.

The president of Main Line, Carl Mazzocone, was thrilled with his production company's win at trial, claiming he felt "vindicated" beyond his "wildest imaginations".

"I think it will alert actors and actresses that when they commit, they commit. If you are going to read the script, meet the director, and say ‘I’m doing your movie,’ then you have to show up for work when that movie’s ready to shoot. Hundreds of people lost their jobs because Kim Basinger breached her agreement," Carl Mazzocone said.

Kjersti Flaa's review of Adam White's Independent article, published on Monday, finds her highlighting that Kim stayed away from the limelight for a while, after her trial. The Flaawesome Talk host explained:

"Her relationship with Alec Baldwin was very public and she was known to be a diva. She was always late on set and there were all these things going on. But the thing is after all these things calmed down because we didn't have social media back then, as he points out, three years later she was nominated for an Oscar because she had kind of just disappeared"

Travis Kelce reportedly unfollows Ryan Reynolds on Instagram amid supposed tension between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

Several publications confirmed on Tuesday (May 6), that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had reportedly unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram. The story follows the supposed growing tension between his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and Blake Lively.

At the center of their beef is Lively's ongoing legal feud with her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni, with Blake alleging that she was s*xually harassed by him on set.

Justin Baldoni's legal team hit back with a $400 million counter lawsuit, seeking damages for civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

He claims Lively attempted to steal control of the film's production and suggests she spread "grossly edited, unsubstantiated, and doctored" information to media houses and publications.

Baldoni's court filings reportedly mention Taylor Swift by name. There is also an implication that the popstar being allegedly subpoenaed resulted in her distancing herself from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

According to insider reports, Taylor was "blindsided" by her involvement in the legal situation between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Sources close to Swift suggest the legal fallout has impacted the pop star's personal life.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds also skipped out on attending the 2025 Met Gala, given the pair have been on a "month-long style streak," attending several red carpet and promotional events for her new film Another Simple Favor.

