What is Steve Sarowitz's net worth? Perez Hilton reacts to Blake Lively's mentions in texts linked to alleged vandalism at Wayfarer co-founder's home

In a new video uploaded to YouTube, podcaster Perez Hilton discusses the ongoing legal situation between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, exploring the It Ends With Us' directors' relationship with Steve Sarowitz.

Around the 1:45 minute mark, Perez Hilton claims that the legal turmoil had seemingly resulted in a kidnapping and extortion attempt on Steve Sarowitz's life, stating:

"Assistant Lake County State Attorney Manuel Manduano said that in Steve Sarowtiz's home, there were three family members at the time of this incident. They were awoken at 3:26 a.m. on April 28th to find their garbage can engulfed in flames on their property."

Perez continues to explain that several pieces of flammable substances were found in the garbage can, highlighting that a portion of Sarowitz's lawn had been destroyed.

According to Hilton's report on the incident, Steve's wife received a text from an "unknown number" on the same day as the fire that threatened to kidnap their daughter for "unmarked nonsequential bills".

"Steve Sarowtiz's wife received a text message from an unknown number that indicated a threat of kidnapping their daughter if the family did not provide $80,000 in unmarked nonsequential bills. This unknown person said he was part of a group who took responsibility for torching the garbage."

According to Lake County Assistant State Attorney Dino Katris, the Billionaire's family was harassed by multiple extortion and threatening text messages. One of the supposed text messages read:

"If you fail to comply, we will take your daughter hostage and she won't make graduation. At that point we will ask for more money if you guys are prepared to spend a hundred million to ruin the lives of Blake Lively and her family, we are sure you can spare a few for your daughter."

Jamey Heath, Justin Baldoni, Steve Sarowitz, and Andrew Calof attend the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Cindy Ord)

Steve Sarowitz is an American billionaire businessman who co-founded Wayfarer Studios, alongside Justin Baldoni. He first incorporated his successful technology firm - Paylocity, in 1997, which has since become a publicly traded firm with over 6,000 employees.

According to Forbes Magazine, Steve has a reported total net worth of $2.5 billion and ranks as one of the world's richest individuals at no. 1499. The publication suggests that $1.8 billion of his net worth is tied to Paylocity, with around 700 million in cash and other investments.

What is Steve Sarowitz's connection to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal situation?

Steve Sarowitz is the co-founder of Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios, the production company behind the It Ends With Us movie. Blake Lively alleges that at the premiere of the movie, the billionaire spoke to an "unspecified audience," supposedly stating:

"[We] are prepared to spend $100 million to ruin the lives of Ms. Lively and her family."

Sarowitz's lawyer Bryan Freedman confirmed that his client is prepared to fund the legal requirements to defend himself, Baldoni, and Wayfarer Studios in the upcoming legal trial against Blake Lively.

In her lawsuit against Wayfarer, Justin Baldoni, and Steve Sarowitz, Blake alleges that the It Ends With Us director s*xually harassed her on set during the movie's production.

Blake Lively also claims that Baldoni and the Wayfarer team colluded to ruin her public reputation after she spoke up against them. She names Sarowitz multiple times in her December court filing, accusing the billionaire of supporting Justin's supposed "smear campaign" against her.

On December 31, Wayfarer Studios responded to Lively by filing their own lawsuit against the New York Times, claiming the publication had supported a "misleading story".

Expand Tweet

Wayfarer's filing also alleged that the backlash the actor faced was "organic" and was largely contributed by her "tone-deaf" promotion of It Ends With Us. Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's trial date is currently set for next year, with proceedings scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026.

According to developing reports on the extortion situation, 25-year-old Eduardo Aragon of Highland Park was arrested and charged with multiple felonies. Prosecutors claim he committed the arson and attempted to extort Steve Sarowitz's family for $80,000.

