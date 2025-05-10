What happened at Justin Baldoni's co-CEO Steve Sarowitz's home? Dave Neal reports arson fire w/ threatening texts mentioning Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal battle has been making headlines for months now. Netizens are fed with a new related stories everyday and the legal tussle has become one of the most talked about topics on the podcasts. Now, comedian Dave Neal has talked about an alleged attack on the home of Steve Sarowitz, co-CEO of Justin Baldoni, and a threatening message mentioning Lively.

Ad

In the May 8 episode of The Rush Hour with Dave Neal, Dave discussed a May 7 report by LMCS detailing an alleged arson attack at Steve Sarowitz’s house and kidnapping threats received via text messages. Although the alleged incident occurred on April 28, it has only now come to light.

"Prosecutors say a suspect committed arson at a billionaire family's home in Highland Park and then threatened to kidnap their daughter if they did not provide him $80,000 in cash...... The garbage can was filled with paint cans and other flammable accelerants. It burnt to the ground and damaged the home's lawn," Dave reads from the report.

Ad

Trending

He continued reading,

"So on the same day of the arson fire, Jessica Sowitz received a text message from an unknown number that indicated a threat of kidnapping of their daughter if the family did not provide 80 grand in unmarked nonsequential bills."

Ad

In the text message by the attackers, there was a mention of Blake Lively.

"If you guys are prepared to spend a hundred million to ruin the lives of Miss Lively and her family, we are sure you can spare a few for your daughter," a text message reads (as per the report of LMCS).

Dave further added that he has no information to believe that Blake Lively or Ryan Reynolds are behind this and feels like it's "made up."

Ad

"I think it's crazy to discuss that somebody uh following this case sees that this guy's got $100 million and then uses that. It kind of makes me feel like it's made up," Dave opined on the matter.

Steve Sarowitz's connection with Justin Baldoni

Ad

Steve Sarowitz opened Wayfarer Studio, which finances movies and also financed It Ends With Us, the movie from which the legal drama stems. The billionaire is also mentioned in the lawsuit filed by Blake Lively.

According to Forbes' January 10, 2025, report, Lively alleges in her lawsuit filed on December 31 that Sarowitz said that he is ready to spend $100 million to ruin Blake Lively's life. On this complaint, Sarowitz’s and Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said:

Ad

"His client is prepared to spend whatever is necessary to defend Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and himself."

Lively has named Sarowitz, whose net worth is estimated at $2.5 billion according to Forbes, multiple times in her filings, accusing him of financing the alleged smear campaign against her.

Also read: "That's showmanship" — Perez Hilton reacts to Justin Baldoni's lawyer daring Blake Lively to livestream her testimony from Madison Square Garden

Ad

It is important to note that the report, which Dave showed in his podcast, contains explicit names; however, as of now, the report has been edited and names have been removed, and it only mentions that the victim couple owns a film production company that is "involved" in the active lawsuit of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More