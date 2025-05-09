"That's showmanship" — Perez Hilton reacts to Justin Baldoni's lawyer daring Blake Lively to livestream her testimony from Madison Square Garden

Journalist and podcaster Perez Hilton recently reacted to Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, daring Blake Lively to livestream her testimony from Madison Square Garden. Hilton uploaded a video on YouTube on May 8, discussing the situation. Referring to TMZ's May 9 report, Hilton noted that Bryan Freedman had said:

"If Blake Lively is really serious about testifying for the world to see, let's live stream it in Madison Square Garden and give the money to the domestic violence survivors."

Further talking about the case and comparing it with Diddy's ongoing federal trial for s*x trafficking, Hilton said:

“That's showmanship what he just said. Because as I've told you and we also know from the Diddy trial federal cases are not televised Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom.”

Freedman's challenge came after Blake's lawyers declared that, should their case get to trial, she would definitely testify.

Blake Lively's lawyer, Mike Gottlieb, stressed that the actress will testify if needed

As per the same TMZ report, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, Blake's lawyers, told the outlet that the complaint is about Blake Lively's experiences after she reported s*xual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us and the subsequent retribution.

In the same YouTube video, further talking about Blake Lively, Hilton said:

“Blake's lawyer Mike Gottlieb gave his first interview about the Justin Baldon legal mess. In an exclusive interview with People magazine he says that the zero time Oscar or Emmy nominated actress is going to testify in the trial set to start next year.”

He continued:

“Well that just opened Pandora's box because Brian Freedman, Baldon's attorney… has come out swinging in response. In a new statement Freedman says she has been testifying since the moment she auditioned for this part [It Ends With Us].”

Blake Lively's lawyer recently said that the actress will testify in court (Image via Getty)

Addressing Blake Lively and seemingly criticising her, Hilton concluded:

"And previously the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star tried to have the judge force Brian Freedman not to depose her. The judge said no to that, 'You can't choose which of his attorneys is going to depose you or not..'"

Mike Gottlieb told People Magazine in an article published on May 8, 2025, that Lively would be a witness in her trial when asked if she would testify. Additionally, Gottlieb told the newspaper that a plaintiff's story is best communicated during the trial.

However, it's still unclear what claims or defences any of these celebrities have in the lawsuit, according to Gottlieb. The lawyer's remarks come amid rumours that some of Lively's closest friends, including Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman, may be subpoenaed.

Furthermore, Lively's legal team maintained that their case would be supported by proof in addition to witness statements. The legal team reportedly intends to submit comments and documentation from Sony Pictures, producers, and other eyewitnesses in addition to live testimony.

Lively vs. Baldoni trial is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026.

