"Enough with the baby oil!" — Podcaster Lauren Conlin calls Cassie Ventura's testimony "tragic," questions when will Diddy's crimes be discussed

Cassie Ventura, Diddy's former partner, took the stand in the criminal trial on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Meanwhile, podcasted Lauren Conlin, who seemingly was inside the courtroom during the trial, posted an update about the case. Conlin took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and uploaded a post on May 13, where she could be seen mentioning that there had been too many references to baby oil during the questioning.

According to Lauren, prosecutor Emily Johnson apparently spent about ten minutes questioning Cassie Ventura about baby oil, which reportedly prompted defense attorney Teny Geragos to object.

The podcaster continued:

"I was like, okay, enough with the baby oil, please."

Trigger warning: The article contains references to r*pe. Readers' discretion is advised.

She first gave updates about what was happening inside the courtroom on day 2 of the trial, which occurred on Tuesday. While Lauren mentioned that there were references to assault and domestic violence, they had yet to observe a case touching on topics like s*x trafficking and racketeering. Calling Cassie's testimony "tragic", Lauren stated on the video:

"It's just seeming like it is a lot of domestic violence, a lot of assaults and awfulness. I mean, he treated her horribly, horribly, horribly. He's a vile man. I'm just trying to figure out when we're, we're going to start really getting into these charges."

According to the podcaster, at one point during the questioning, Cassie Ventura was asked why she chose to be a part of the "freak-offs". She reportedly broke down and testified that she loved Diddy and wanted to make him happy.

Cassie Ventura is set to retake the stand on Wednesday

While Tuesday marked Cassie Ventura's first time testifying against her former boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs, she would take the stand again on Wednesday, as per reports by USA Today. According to the outlet, she would be talking about the alleged physical and mental abuse she faced while being with Diddy.

Ventura has become a star witness in the trial and is crucial for the prosecution to build a strong case against the rapper. This wasn't the first time Cassie vocalized against Diddy. Back in 2023, she filed a lawsuit against him, which, however, was settled just a day after the filing.

USA Today reported that Diddy got into a "substantial eight-figure settlement" with Ventura for the case. In May 2024, Cassie Ventura again made headlines when the LA hotel footage of the rapper assaulting her went viral. The clip was even presented during the current trial.

The current trial has many witnesses and is reportedly set to continue for about eight weeks. However, it was further confirmed that the trial couldn't be televised since it's a federal criminal case. Instead, netizens depend on sketches to represent what is happening inside the courtroom visually.

Despite so many allegations and charges, Diddy has pleaded not guilty. He has also been slapped with several lawsuits, in which many accused him of r*ping and/or drugging them. The music mogul had denied these charges as well. His defense team even argued that the relationships that the rapper shared were all consensual.

