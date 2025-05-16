Who is Alex Cooper married to? Call Her Daddy host opens up about the "hard part" of marriage after first anniversary

In a recent episode of the hit podcast, Call Her Daddy, the host, Alex Cooper, seemingly discusses her marriage, bringing on her best friend Lauren to talk about love and relationships.

Ad

After recounting various fun instances together, from solo parties to Miami strip clubs, Alex and Lauren explore the "test of love" couples face in their marriage. Around the 25-minute mark, the podcaster explains how she's "learned" a lot in her one-year marriage to Matt Kaplan.

"I've learned so much being in my first year of marriage that I felt you started to kind of ask Matt and I questions... I feel like his advice a lot was there's so much more to a marriage than love. If anything that's the easiest part of it," Alex Cooper stated.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Matthew "Matt" Kaplan is the CEO and founder of Ace Entertainment, a company that focuses on producing feature films, television series, and digital content for young audiences.

Lauren went on to explain how and why she broke up with her boyfriend of three years, who was planning on proposing to her, stating:

"I thought that love was so hard to come by. But what is more rare is having that love and then, like, the compatibility aspect of just what you want and need out of life is also gonna match up, because that's the hard part."

Ad

The podcast host seemingly agreed with Lauren, encouraging her listeners to consider different aspects of their relationship like morals, family values, career, financial stability, and compatibility, before getting married or engaged.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"All of that is sh*t that I think people don't talk about it, maybe enough, where it's like you have to have these f**king conversations — I genuinely believe — before you get married and before you get engaged," Cooper explains.

When did Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan meet? Relationship timeline explored

Matt Kaplan first met Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper in 2020, over a business call on Zoom. Their relationship slowly evolved over the years with the pair getting engaged in 2023.

Ad

During a Call Her Daddy episode, uploaded in August 2020, Alex recounts meeting Matt, stating:

"I get into the car, we lock eyes. You know those people you meet immediately that it’s just like you feel like you’ve known each other for so long? We immediately vibed and it was just like we’re going to get along so well."

Ad

(L-R) Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan attend Netflix's XO, Kitty Los Angeles Premiere at the Netflix Tudum Theater on May 11, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Rodin Eckenroth)

In an exclusive cover story with W Magazine, in April 2023, Alex revisited the moment Matt proposed to her, stating:

Ad

"When I came home that night, my entire house was covered in candles, lit all over, music playing, and a scavenger hunt leading to Matt proposing. There was a computer and the screen said ‘play me.’ I played the video, and it was Matt wearing the same exact outfit that he wore on our first Zoom meeting together."

Ad

She refers to it as the "best moment" of her life, praising Matt's creativity and thoughtfulness. Earlier this year, Cooper sat down with PEOPLE Magazine to speak on how she and Matt keep their relationship strong.

"Matt and I have at least weekly whiskey and hot tub nights. We get naked, go in the hot tub for like literally an hour until we turn into prunes, and we drink in the hot tub. And it really is the best way to end a day," Alex Cooper stated in February.

Ad

After getting engaged in April 2023, Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan reportedly got married on April 6, 2024, in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Perrin Kapur Perrin reviews music albums and the like as a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a specialization in Finance and SMM, Perrin started out as a ghostwriter in 2017. Studying diverse musical genres for 7 years, and producing his own songs gave him an edge in comprehending and analyzing different artists and their discographies.



Perrin began his professional writing career by ghostwriting songs for upcoming artists, before moving on to music reviews. He carries out extensive research and double-checks information from a variety of news sources which include social media, artist/event websites, and other notable publications.



From Drake to Kendrick Lamar, Perrin's inspirations span far and wide across hip-hop's massive soundscape. When not crafting compelling narratives about your favorite artist, Perrin takes pleasure in writing and producing music, editing videos, and developing scripts for creators. Know More