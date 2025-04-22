"Blake would be the GET of the century"- Netizens react as Alex Cooper teases a Gossip Girl alum as next guest on Call Her Daddy

Podcaster Alex Cooper set the internet abuzz with a short teaser that hinted that the next guest on her popular show Call Her Daddy would be from the Gossip Girl cast. While she didn’t explicitly name anyone, most netizens quickly jumped into speculation mode—guessing that it could either be Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, or Leighton Meester.

On April 22, 2025, Cooper shared a brief video on the official Call Her Daddy Instagram account. The video showed her laptop playing the iconic Gossip Girl intro:

"And who am I? That’s another secret I’ll never tell. You know you love me. XOXO, Gossip Girl"

Since this teaser dropped, netizens have flooded the comment section of this post with their theories. A large number assumed the guest could be Blake Lively, who played the beloved Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl.

One Instagram user commented that having her on the show would be the “GET” of the century:

"Blake would be the GET of the century… but I think it’s probably Penn. New season of You hits Netflix this week I believe!" the user wrote

Istagram user comments Blake Lively could be the next guest, image source: Instagram / @callherdaddy

"Blake also has A Simple Favor so could definitely be her", another Instagram user commented.

"Lol Blake would be INSANE given everything going on rn", another user speculated.

Many netizens also speculated that the next guest could be Penn Badgley, who played Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl. Since a new season of Badgley's Netflix thriller You was set to release on April 24, 2025, fans assumed that he would appear on Call Her Daddy to talk about his show.

"Penn since he’s promoting the show YOU?" one user wrote.

"Penn would make sense with the new season of You coming out. But Blake could use this to redeem herself", another user remarked.

Some netizens hoped for Leighton Meester, the actress and singer known for her iconic role as Blair Waldorf in the Gossip Girl series.

"If it’s not Blair I’ll be so sad", one user remarked.

"Plsssss queen Blair", another Instagram user stated.

"I want Leighton but that would be too many good things for me this week", another user added.

Penn Badgley opened up about how Blake Lively ‘saved’ him while filming Gossip Girl

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - January 8, 2020 - Source: Getty

Penn Badgley’s candid 2023 remarks about Blake Lively have resurfaced online amid his final turn as Joe Goldberg in Netflix’s You.

In an interview with Variety published on February 15, 2023, Badgley reflected on the duality of his time on the CW hit series, which aired from 2007 to 2012.

“There’s two ways I see them,” he said, referring to his Gossip Girl years. “Fun and fast-paced” was the first way he described that era. But underneath, he admitted, there was a “dark undercurrent that would bottom out in my later 20s.”

When asked if substance abuse played a role in that darkness, Badgley shared that he was just like anyone else who "experiences some degree of fame and wealth" in a short span of time.

He further credited Lively, his co-star and then-girlfriend, for helping him stay grounded during the period they were filming Gossip Girls.

"To be honest, I never struggled with substance...Blake didn’t drink, and I think our relationship in some ways saved me from forcing myself to go down that road.”

This wasn’t the first time Penn reflected positively on his time with Lively. In a May 9, 2013, interview with Elle, he described the experience as “a six-year endurance test,” stating:

“Our relationship was a part of that and helped us through it… it was good and it was bad and it was a learning experience".

At present, Lively is embroiled in a legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, scheduled for trial on March 9, 2026.

