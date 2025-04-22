Who directed The Wolf of Wall Street? Kjersti Flaa addresses rumors of a feud between Blake Lively and Margot Robbie over the film's casting

Journalist Kjersti Flaa recently addressed rumors of a feud between Blake Lively and Margot Robbie over the latter's casting in the film The Wolf of Wall Street. On April 21, 2025, Flaa uploaded a video titled The real reason behind Margot Robbie vs Blake Lively feud on her YouTube channel.

Ad

Martin Scorsese directed The Wolf of Wall Street, which was released in 2013. Margot Robbie played Naomi Lapaglia, one of the protagonists.

Flaa delved into the rumors surrounding a feud between Blake Lively and Margot Robbie by referencing an article by Life & Style, published in August 2024. She kicked off the latest episode of her podcast, Flaawsome Talk, stating,

"It points out that Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, her husband, are not fans of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds."

Ad

Trending

Ad

More about the alleged feud between Blake Lively and Margot Robbie

As reported by Life & Style on August 28, 2024, an insider source told the outlet that Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, were at odds with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

2024 AACTA Awards Ceremony Presented By Foxtel Group - Media Room - Image via Getty

The feud reportedly began back in 2013 when Margot Robbie landed the role of Naomi in The Wolf of Wall Street—a part Blake Lively was rumored to be considered for. At the time, Blake was already a well-known TV star from Gossip Girl, while Margot was still mostly unknown outside Australia.

Ad

“Most people around Margot and Tom believe this all comes from Margot beating out Blake for the star-making female lead role in The Wolf of Wall Street more than ten years ago. They were both TV stars at the time but Blake was by far the more famous of the two of them at the time and Margot’s casting was kind of a shocking coup. After that Margot was a household name," the insider claimed.

Ad

Robbie and Ackerley have created a formidable empire with their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. The studio’s success reached explosive proportions with Barbie, a blockbuster that not only ruled the box office but also solidified Margot’s status as one of the industry’s most powerful forces.

Meanwhile, Reynolds, over on the other side, had founded his company, Maximum Effort Productions, which co-produced his 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine. The actor also had his hands full with business ventures such as Aviation American Gin and co-owning the UK football team Wrexham A.F.C.

Ad

"Deadpool & Wolverine" New York Premiere - Image via Getty

The insider also said that their feud was causing a rift in Hollywood, stating,

Ad

“These two couples are the most powerful people in the movie business right now and they all love working with other household names and big celebrities. It’s becoming painfully clear that you can’t be friends with Margot and Tom and also be friends with Ryan and Blake, and it’s really forcing a lot of A-listers to pick sides.”

Ad

The source reported that actress Jessica Chastain was a close friend of Robbie's. Meanwhile, Lively and Reynolds have a longstanding connection with pop star Taylor Swift. The singer reportedly invited Lively to her Rhode Island mansion for a party.

Margot Robbie and Blake Lively are yet to publicly comment on the rumors of their alleged feud.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More