Who is Alex Fine and what does he do? Net Worth & all you need to know as Cassie's husband shares statement after her Diddy trial testimony

Alex Fine recently issued a statement in support of his wife, Cassie Ventura, following her testimony against her ex-partner, Sean "Diddy" Combs, during his ongoing sex trafficking trial. Attorney Douglas Wigdor delivered Fine's statement on Friday, May 16, 2025, as per the Daily Mail.

Fine opened his statement by praising Cassie's courage.

"Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife, freeing herself of her past. There has been speculation online surrounding how it must feel for me to sit there and listen to my wife's testimony. I have felt so many things sitting there," he remarked.

Alex Fine, who was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a personal trainer, actor, entrepreneur, and wellness coach. He has a net worth of approximately $500,000, according to ⁠Celebrity Net Worth. He met the R&B singer in 2018 and married her in 2019.

Diddy was arrested in September 2024 on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s*x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura served as the prosecution's primary witness when the trial opened on May 12, 2025. Over the course of four days, she delivered her testimony detailing the trauma she endured during her relationship with the 55-year-old music mogul.

In his statement, Fine acknowledged his pain and added that witnessing his wife's testimony brought him "tremendous pride and overwhelming love" for her. He also reflected on the injustice faced by Cassie from Diddy and expressed his outrage over the ordeal, stating:

"I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her".

Alex Fine addresses Diddy in his formal statement at the end of Cassie's testimony, explains how the singer "saved" herself from the rap mogul

Trial on charges against Diddy started on May 5, 2025 (Image via Getty)

As per the aforementioned Daily Mail report, in his formal statement, Alex Fine addressed Diddy and "those who helped him along the way," adding:

"You did not break the souls of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man," he declared

Additionally, Fine pushed back against a narrative circulating online — that he had somehow rescued Cassie from her past with Diddy. He made it clear that the singer's healing and liberation were entirely her own doing, which came through her inner strength and tireless emotional labor.

"I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence, and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her," Alex Fine stated.

Fine concluded the statement, remarking that they would be putting the "horrific chapter" involving Diddy behind them for good. He added that they would not be making any additional statements on this matter.

What else do we know about Alex Fine?

According to a People report dated May 14, 2025, Alex Fine grew up in Lake Orion, Michigan. Before beginning his career as a personal trainer, he played football at Central Michigan University.

Fine started professionally as a personal trainer and later transitioned into acting. In an interview with Zero Magazine, Fine discussed his path and what motivated his shift to acting after building a fitness career.

"It had always been the plan. I needed to build a steady career to live the life I wanted to while I pursued acting. Some people chose bartending or valet until they got work; I chose fitness and opened a gym in my garage,” Alex Fine said.

His film and television credits included 1883, The Resurrection of Charles Manson, American Primeval, and MobLand.

As per People, Alex Fine also founded Almost Home, a fitness company that offered workout plans, healthy recipes, and branded merchandise.

As per the same report, Alex Fine first met Cassie at a gym in 2018 while he was working as Diddy's trainer. Ventura eventually became his client, and the two formed a close bond. After a year of dating, Fine proposed in August 2019 while Cassie was pregnant with their first child. They married that October and later welcomed two daughters, Frankie in 2019 and Sunny in 2021.

After Cassie's testimony in the ongoing trial, both she and Alex Fine are stepping away from the spotlight to focus on their growing family, as they expect their third child.

Meanwhile, Diddy remains embroiled in a high-stakes legal battle on charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, with a trial that began May 5 and is predicted to last six to eight weeks.

