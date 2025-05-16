Cassie Ventura shared a laugh with Diddy's lawyer Anna Estevao during cross-examination, podcaster claims 

On Thursday, May 15, Cassie Ventura's testimony was cross-examined in the courtroom for the first time in Diddy's ongoing trial. Podcaster Lauren Conlin shared a trial update in a video, where she claimed that the cross-examination wasn't as intense as it was anticipated to be, adding:

"Diddy's lawyer, Anna Estevao is doing an amazing job at being very gentle. I mean Cassie and her exchanged a few laughs while she was on the stand, which I thought was pretty incredible."

Conlin went on to talk about the "explicit" and "graphic" text messages exchanged between Combs and Cassie being brought up during her cross-examination. But Ventura wasn't forced to read the messages aloud if she didn't want to.

Key moments from Cassie Ventura's first cross- examination in Diddy's trial

As Cassie Ventura took the witness stand for the third day, she was cross-examined by Diddy's attorneys, who questioned their 11-year-long relationship and brought up text messages exchanged between the former couple that were sexually explicit, loving, and at times full of jealousy.

As per reports, to establish that jealousy was prominent on both sides, Attorney Estevao asked Cassie Ventura to read a particular message she had sent Diddy, which said:

"You are making me look like a side piece and that's not what I thought I was."

Estevao then asked Ventura if she found it "hurtful" and "disappointing" to learn that she wasn't Diddy's main girlfriend, to which she replied:

"Yes. It didn't pertain to every situation but I was definitely jealous of certain situations he was in."

The exchange also contained conversations about their drug use, with the defense pointing out specifically that Cassie often indulged in drugs without Diddy around.

In one exchange, Ventura appeared to be helping Combs coordinate a "freak-off" and was willing to talk to an escort over the phone before they met him in person.

Attorney Donte Mills, who isn't involved in Diddy's case, said:

"We can't judge them for being illegal or criminal if both sides are willing participants. So what they wanted to do was lay the foundation that this was a relationship that she wanted to be in. And that she wanted to participate in this type of activities."

Estevao then asked Cassie if Combs became "jealous" when he suspected that she was in a relationship with other men and "lost his temper". Ventura responded with: "A number of times".

The attorney then questioned Ventura:

"Did you feel justified in cheating on him with Mr. Mescudi because of Mr. Combs’ infidelities?"

Ventura testified that Combs "lunged" at her during a "freak-off" upon examining her text messages and learning that she was seeing Scott Mescudi - aka rapper Kid Cudi. She added that she would have text-message arguments with Combs about cheating, with the rapper bringing up Kid Cudi during those arguments.

Cassie was also asked about Combs' alleged drug use during the cross-examination. Ventura said she witnessed a lot of drug use by Diddy and that there were times when both of them were heavily dependent on opiates. She added that withdrawal from them made Combs "irritated".

Cassie Ventura will be back for cross-examination in the upcoming court sessions.

