"You may have interest in eliminating them": Diddy's former bodyguard explains why rapper most likely poisoned Jamie Foxx

Amidst rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing trial, his former bodyguard, Big Homie appeared on the Piers Morgan Uncensored podcast on May 15, 2025. During the conversation, the British journalist asked Big Homie, whose real name is Emanuel Newton, about his October 2024 interview with Cam Capone News. At the time, the bodyguard had alleged that Diddy tried to poison Jamie Foxx in April 2023.

Jamie Foxx had to be hospitalized on April 12, 2024, while filming Back in Action in Atlanta, Georgia. Later, during his Netflix special, Foxx claimed he took Advil since he was having a headache. However, he recalled that passed out and woke up 20 days later, adding that the headache was due to his stroke.

During his appearance on Piers Morgan's podcast, Diddy's former bodyguard, however, stood by his previous statements. He said that Jamie Foxx was allegedly poisoned with Advil because he was too close to Diddy and knew too much. He claimed that Diddy was supposedly trying to "tie up loose ends" so Foxx couldn't incriminate him in the future.

"When you come under Federal Investigation, they send you a target letter informing you that you're being investigated. So if you wanted to tie up loose ends and you were concerned people that you knew could incriminate you, you may have interest in eliminating them," Big Homie stated.

According to BBC's May 17, 2025, report, Diddy is currently on trial for charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. The rapper has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

More details on Jamie Foxx's 2023 medical emergency and his friendship with Diddy

Jamie Foxx at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals - (Image via Getty)

In April 2010, Sean "Diddy" Combs told Time Magazine that he, Jamie Foxx, and Ashton Kutcher have been close friends for years, and they often hung out and partied. He recalled meeting Ashton Kutcher while they were both on MTV, with Kutcher doing Punk'd and Diddy working on Making the Band.

"For a while, with Jamie Foxx, we were a rat pack, hanging out, going to clubs," Combs stated.

In July 2024, Variety reported that Jamie Foxx's daughter Corrine announced on Instagram in April 2024 that her father had a sudden medical emergency. While she said that he had been hospitalized, details of the actor's hospitalization weren't revealed.

In 2024, a video surfaced online in which Foxx addressed the situation to a crowd in Phoenix, Arizona. He stated that he got a "bad headache," and he asked for an Advil. After taking the medication, he passed out and woke up 20 days later in a wheelchair.

He was informed that he had been given a cortisone shot. His sister then drove him to Piedmont Hospital to get a second opinion, where a doctor told his family that Foxx immediately needed a brain operation.

"I had a bad headache. I asked my boy for an Advil. I was gone for 20 days. I don't remember anything. So they told me — I'm in Atlanta — so they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor... They gave me a cortisone shot," Foxx said.

In December 2024, Jamie Foxx discussed his treatment in his Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was. He stated that while filming the action comedy Back in Action in Atlanta, he suffered a brain bleed that turned into a stroke. Foxx also shared that when he woke up 20 days later, he was confused as to why he was in a wheelchair.

"I was like, 'Why the f**k am I in a wheelchair?' I'm just coming out of sh*t," Foxx said.

Jamie Foxx and Combs have not responded to Big Homie's claims.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial began on May 12, 2025, and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura wrapped up her four-day-long testimony on Friday, May 16, 2025. As the prosecution's star witness, she spoke about the details of her and the rapper's 11-year relationship.

While the prosecution will be bringing in another witness, their identity has yet to be revealed.

