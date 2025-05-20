Diddy was jealous of Michael B. Jordan and Cassie was jealous of Kim Porter, Kerry Morgan claims during trial

Kerry Morgan, a friend of Cassie Ventura, testified against Sean "Diddy" Combs in his ongoing trial on Monday, May 19, 2025. During her testimony, she detailed multiple instances where the rapper physically abused Ventura. In one of these incidents, Morgan claimed that she was also attacked by Combs, NBC News reports. Kerry Morgan also claimed that the attack was the reason she ended her friendship with Cassie Ventura.

Ad

During Morgan's cross-examination, Marc Agnifilo, Combs' defense attorney, asked Morgan if the Victory rapper was jealous of actor Michael B. Jordan. The 38-year-old actor was allegedly suspected to be dating Cassie Ventura around 2015.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Morgan testified that Ventura and Jordan became close after a two-month trip to South Africa when Cassie was shooting for the musical drama, Honey 3: Dare to Dance. Kerry said that while they weren't together, Combs "was jealous" of the Creed actor.

"They were not together, and [Combs] was jealous... She was trying to leave him," she said.

Morgan was also asked about Cassie's jealousy towards Diddy's romantic partners. She testified that Ventura was jealous of the late model-actress Kim Porter, with whom Diddy shared four kids, and another woman named Gina Huynh.

Ad

"She [Ventura] was jealous because she could never go to the New Year’s Eve parties."

Kim Porter passed away in 2018 and Cassie reportedly attended her memorial service.

According to USA Today, Morgan's testimony is in line with Cassie's own from May 15, 2025. During her testimony, the mother-of-two admitted to having "some jealousy" toward Porter.

Ventura's text messages from 2013 revealed that she was upset at seeing Porter and Combs as a family with their children. She was also bothered by not being invited to their family gatherings and vacations.

Ad

Kerry Morgan testified that she asked Cassie to leave Diddy

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elsewhere during her cross-examination, Kerry Morgan was also asked why she didn't call the police after seeing Diddy attacking Cassie multiple times. She responded by saying that it was because Ventura didn't want her to.

Morgan added that she tried to pressure Cassie Ventura to leave Combs when the friends would talk about her relationship. However, she said that Ventura always responded, saying "she couldn't."

Cassie would then tell Morgan that her job, car, and apartment were controlled by Diddy. In her testimony, Morgan told the court that Cassie had said that the rapper "controlled everything," according to ABC13.

Ad

Kerry Morgan also testified that her friendship with Cassie Ventura ended in April 2018, after one of Diddy's assaults. The incident took place at Ventura's Hollywood Hills home, where the two women were listening to music before Combs came in and allegedly choked Morgan. The Bad Boy Records owner also "boomeranged" a wooden hanger at her, which hit her behind the ear.

"I got my stuff and left the house... The reason I stopped speaking to her was because she was not supportive... I draw my line at physical abuse."

Ad

Besides Morgan, Dawn Richard also took the stand on Monday, testifying about a 2009 dinner incident where she saw Combs allegedly punch Ventura. Per Richard, Usher, Ne-Yo, and Jimmy Iovine were also present at the dinner.

Dawn Richard added that she saw Ventura with injuries on her face, arms, and knees multiple times between 2009 and 2011.

Diddy, who is currently behind bars at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, could face life imprisonment if convicted of the charges pressed against him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More