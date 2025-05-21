"I realized my life was in danger": Diddy's ex-personal assistant reveals he left job after rapper packed three guns to confront Suge Knight

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former personal assistant, David James, testified in the rapper's criminal trial on Tuesday, May 20. James, who worked for Combs from 2007 to 2009, revealed that he resigned after his boss allegedly took out three guns to confront Suge Knight.

In his testimony, David James provided details about Diddy's "freak-offs," alleged use of drugs, and spoke about his experience working under the Combs. James also recalled a situation that almost resulted in a confrontation between Combs and his longtime rival, Suge Knight.

According to a report by Variety (published on May 20), Combs took three guns after ordering James to drive to Mel's Diner in Los Angeles—a place where Suge Knight was allegedly spotted before.

“It was the first time I realized my life was in danger,” James claimed in his testimony.

A few days after the incident, David James submitted his resignation, thereby starting his six-month notice period. When the prosecutor asked why he accompanied Combs to Mel's Diner, the rapper's ex-assistant said that he didn't think he had "the option to say something."

Exploring what David James said about the night Diddy almost confronted Suge Knight

According to the New York Post reports published on May 20, 2025, David James' testimony described the events that preceded his resignation. It began at 4 am, when James went to get food for Combs and his entourage from Mel's Diner in Los Angeles. He was accompanied by the rapper's security guard, Damion Butler (D-Roc).

After parking their Silver Lincoln Navigator, Butler recognized Suge Knight and allegedly struck up a conversation with the latter.

“It’s me, D-Roc, Biggie’s boy,” Butler allegedly said, referring to the late rapper, Notorious B.I.G.

Knight allegedly responded by saying:

“What are you doing in my city?"

After a seemingly friendly handshake, James and Butler went inside the outlet to order takeaway food. In the meantime, four black SUVs allegedly pulled into the parking lot, and a man handed a gun to Suge Knight.

Butler allegedly warned James, and the two managed to escape to Diddy's home in Hollywood Hills.

“We got to f**king go,”

According to a report published by Business Insider on May 20, 2025, Combs allegedly ordered James to get into a Black Escalade and drive him to the place where Suge Knight was spotted. While travelling, James looked back and saw Combs with three handguns on his lap. Their car also had three people.

"I remember complete silence. I remember thinking there are three guns and three people in this car," James recalled.

However, they couldn't find Suge Knight upon reaching Mel's Diner. Combs ordered his assistant to drive around the entire block, but the Death Row executive was nowhere to be found.

Additionally, James spoke at length about his two-year stint working as Combs' assistant. According to him, it was an intense job with 20-hour shift days.

“There were definitely times where I worked 21 days straight,” he added.

As per a May 20 report by the Independent, he also recalled booking rooms for Diddy under the alias "Frank Black." Furthermore, the former assistant was responsible for handling various chores for Combs, including buying baby oil, Astroglide, and condoms with cash "off the company's books."

