From Diddy to Lil Durk: Major Hip-Hop trials poised to dominate 2025 headlines

2024 was a drama-filled year, with multiple diss tracks and massive hip-hop beefs dominating the charts for months. This year, however, several popular rappers are facing trials, with some potentially facing life behind bars if convicted.

While Young Thug's release and the YSL RICO trial contributed to major hip-hop moments last year, with the rapper pleading guilty and being sentenced to 15 years probation, several other cases were being built with trial dates scheduled for 2025.

Earlier this year, A$AP Rocky went to trial on January 21, after he was charged with "assault with a deadly weapon" stemming from a November 2021 shooting of former friend A$AP Relli.

Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, reacts in court as the verdict is given in his felony assault trial at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on February 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Daniel Cole-Pool)

On February 18, 2025, A$AP Rocky was acquitted of two counts of first-degree assault with a semi-automatic firearm after less than a day of deliberations, with the hip-hop artist thanking the jury, stating:

"Thank y'all for saving my life"

Another major hip-hop trial from earlier in the year found singer Sean Kingston, known for hits like Beautiful Girl, and his mother, Janice Turner, going to federal court after being charged with "wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud".

After four hours of deliberations, both individuals were found guilty on all counts in the $1 million federal wire fraud case. Sean Kingston was ordered to remain on house arrest until his sentencing, while his mother was taken into federal custody. They are scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, 2025.

Five major hip-hop trials set to dominate 2025 headlines

2025 has seen several rappers and hip-hop artists already face federal and civil trials, like Soulja Boy, who was facing a serious civil lawsuit in March, being accused of "kidnapping, r*pe, and unpaid wages" by a former employee.

After a day of deliberations, Soulja was found guilty and liable for $4 million in damages to the accusing party. Even rapper Tay-K was found guilty in his March trial where he was accused of shooting and killing photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar in 2017.

As we enter the halfway point for 2025, it appears there will be multiple legal unfoldings within the hip-hop community, all of which are reportedly federal and criminal trials ranging from racketeering to assault.

1) Sean 'Diddy' Combs - May 2025

After being arrested in September last year, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' federal s*x trafficking and racketeering trial finally kicked off on May 12, 2025.

His arrest came almost six months after agents from the Department of Homeland Security raided his Miami and Los Angeles mansions, reportedly seizing evidence that included firearms, video recordings of "drug-fueled" s*x parties called Freak Offs, and over 1000 bottles of baby oil.

The Bad Boy Records CEO is facing a highly-publicized criminal trial after prosecutors charged him with "s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution".

Cassie Ventura, wearing Romeo Hunte, out and about on December 15, 2022, in New York City. (Image via Gotham/GC Images)

Diddy is being accused of coercing and abusing multiple women, and others, supposedly leveraging his "powerful industry connections" in s*xual abuse and assault crimes that allegedly date back to the early 1990s.

With proceedings currently ongoing, Diddy's former girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura recently concluded her testimony on the stand. During her testimony, Cassie detailed her personal relationship with the Bad Boy Records CEO and spoke in detail about the multiple Freak Off parties he seemingly directed.

The hip-hop mogul has pleaded not guilty to all his five felony charges. If convicted, Sean 'Diddy' Combs could potentially face a maximum of life behind bars.

2) OMB Bloodbath - July 2025

OMB Bloodbath attends RapCaviar Presents James Harden & Friends at Bayou Music Center on August 28, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Image via Getty/Rick Kern)

Rapper Alexandra Nick, popularly known as OMB Bloodbath, is scheduled to go to trial on July 7, 2025, after being arrested in February 2020 and charged with "aiding and abetting racketeering crimes".

Authorities allege that the rapper directed criminal street gang activity, with affiliations and ties to the "100% Third Ward (103)" gang. In March 2023, federal authorities reportedly picked up the case, indicting the rapper on racketeering charges.

Prosecutors claim that Alexandra directed and funded the 2017 murder of a rival gang member, Sam Johnson, via phone conversations with Third Ward gang members, while she was incarcerated at the Harris County Jail in Texas.

OMB Bloodbath is currently held in custody, awaiting her trial. If convicted, the 31-year-old hip-hop artist faces a maximum of life in prison. Reports suggest a conviction in her trial could also result in capital punishment i.e. death penalty.

3) Young Buck - July 2025

Rapper Young Buck visits the SiriusXM Studios on June 14, 2018, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Cindy Ord)

American rapper David Darnell Brown, who goes by the stage name Young Buck, is currently facing an upcoming criminal trial, originating from his arrest in October 2020.

Authorities suggest that in 2020, Buck and his girlfriend at the time, Lucresia Neal, got into a "heated domestic dispute" and violent argument, during which the rapper supposedly destroyed Neal's property.

Neal was arrested for reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after she reportedly fired multiple "warning shots" at Young Buck during their domestic dispute.

In February 2022, the hip-hop artist was arrested once again after he reportedly vandalized and destroyed Lucresia Neal's car.

Young Buck was recently remanded back to jail, for 30 days, after missing a court date related to his "pre-trail release". He is facing multiple charges including domestic assault, vandalism, and felony possession of a firearm, with his trial scheduled for July 24, 2025.

4) Lil Durk - October 2025

Winner Lil Durk, with a trophy, for "All My Life," at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, on February 4, 2024. (Image via Getty/Jason Armond)

Initially set for January this year, Lil Durk's upcoming "murder-for-hire" criminal trial was postponed to October 14, 2025.

The Grammy-winning hip-hop artist was arrested in October last year. Authorities reportedly picked up Durk Banks as he was on his way to catch a flight to Italy at a South Florida airport.

The 32-year-old rapper was charged in connection to a 2022 "murder-for-hire" plot to kill Quando Rondo. Authorities claim that Durk placed a bounty on Quando following the murder of his Only The Family (OTF) signee King Von, who was shot and killed outside an Atlanta hookah lounge in November 2020.

Ad

Durk Banks, CEO of OTF, has been charged with:

One count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death. One count of conspiracy and one count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun. Possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.

In August 2022, five men with connections and ties to Durk's OTF record label were arrested. Authorities claim that Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey, and Asa Houston, traveled to Los Angeles, with expenses allegedly covered by Only The Family members.

In their indictment against the hip-hop artist, authorities suggest the five men rented cars and followed Quando Rondo after finding out which hotel the rapper had been staying at in downtown Los Angeles.

After reportedly tracking Quando to a Beverly Hills gas station, authorities claim the men opened fire on the rapper's black Escalade, killing Rondo's cousin Saviay’a Robinson a.k.a Lul Pab.

Lil Durk has pleaded not guilty to all charges and if convicted, the OTF CEO and his codefendants would face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

5) YNW Melly - September 2025

YNW Melly attends Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration on February 08, 2019, in West Hollywood, California. (Image via Getty/Jerritt Clark)

Rapper Jamell Maurice Demons, professionally known as YNW Melly, has been in jail since February 2019, battling a double murder case. The hip-hop artist has been charged with:

Two counts of first-degree murder. Witness Tampering.

Following his first trial, in 2023, which ended in a "hung jury," Melly is reportedly scheduled for a second trial set for the fall of 2025. The hip-hop artist is accused of shooting and killing his friends, Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams, in 2018.

Authorities suggest Melly attempted to cover up his crime with the help of an accomplice YNW Bortlen, who reportedly dropped the deceased victims off at a local hospital.

Bortlen supposedly told the emergency staff members that Thomas and Williams had been shot in a "drive-by" shooting.

Since the end of his first trial, YNW Melly was charged with an additional count of witness tampering.

Prosecutors accused the rapper and his alleged accomplice, YNW Bortlen, of contacting Melly's former girlfriend, Mariah Hamilton, in an attempt to get her not to testify in the first trial.

YNW Melly has pleaded not guilty to his charges but if convicted faces a maximum of life in prison without parole. The hip-hop artist could also potentially face capital punishment for the murder of Christopher Thomas and Anthony Williams.

Cassie Ventura recently concluded her testimony in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, following 2 days of cross-examination from the hip-hop mogul's legal defense team.

