“I’d rather be poor and free”: The Read hosts weigh in as Sean Kingston and his mother face up to 100 years in prison for wire fraud

The Read podcast hosts, Kid Fury and Crissle, recently weighed in on the case of American singer and songwriter Sean Kingston and his mother, who have been found guilty for wire fraud, potentially facing up to 100 years in prison. While talking about it during the April 5 episode, Fury said:

Ad

“There was that one huge song and I guess they really enjoyed whatever royalties and money were paid out from that one song. And they said they are not going to let the party stop. But Yikes... you looking at 100… I think I'd rather be poor and free.”

Agreeing to him, Crissle responded:

“I just truly would. I just truly, yeah. Would so but you didn't even want to.. like boost so that you could, you know, have an Apple, luxury SUVs and watches or whatever the f*ck.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The discussion came one day after the news went public that rapper Sean Kingston and his mother were convicted of fraud. They were charged with scamming many companies.

The two were found guilty of four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, each of which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, which is 100 years in total.

Sean Kingston and his mother were found guilty on several counts of charges

According to a press release issued by the US Attorney's Office on April 5, Kisean Paul Anderson, also known as Sean Kingston, and his mother, Janice Eleanor Turner, were found guilty by a federal jury last week, on March 28.

Ad

They were guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud for their scheme to defraud luxury merchandise vendors of more than $1 million in property.

Sean Kingston contacted his victims on a social media site between April 2023 and March 2024 in an attempt to purchase expensive goods. He used his celebrity status to soothe the victims during these meetings.

When the victims were supposed to receive the pay for the luxury goods, which included a 232-inch LED TV, watches, and a bulletproof Escalade, Anderson or his mother would send them fictitious wire receipts that Turner had allegedly obtained.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the victims became suspicious when the money never cleared because the receipts were fraudulent and no money had ever been transferred from real accounts.

They called Sean Kingston and Turner multiple times or texted them, but they were either never paid or only paid after a lawsuit was filed or after law enforcement got involved.

After the case went in court, the jury unanimously found Turner and Kingston guilty. Sean and his mother were charged by the prosecutors with conspiring to get expensive goods without paying for them.

Ad

According to a March 29 Hollywood Reporter article, during the court procedures, the authorities further provided evidence that the two utilized fictitious wire transfer receipts as proof of payment. Sean Kingston also sent his mother a text message, which was a crucial piece of evidence. The message read:

"I told you to make (a) fake receipt… So it (looks) like the transfer will be there in a couple (of) days.”

Ad

Additionally, according to CBS's March 28 news, prosecutors referred to Kingston and Turner as "masters of deception and fraud." Turner was placed under arrest after the jury's verdict, which took almost three hours to reach, as they took into account her previous background.

Meanwhile, Kingston is currently awaiting sentencing and is under home arrest. It appears that his sister is posting a bail of $200,000.

Additionally, Sean Kingston and Turner's sentencing hearing before the U.S. District Judge David Liebowitz is scheduled for July 11. On the other hand, the rapper’s representatives have not said anything as of yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More