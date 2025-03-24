"Expanding the social media game like it’s fifa career mode"—Netizens react as Cristiano Ronaldo follows Andrew & Tristan Tate fan page on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has recently followed an Andrew and Tristan Tate fan page on Instagram, sparking a wave of reactions online. The 40-year-old footballer, boasting over 651 million followers, remains one of the most followed athletes on the platform.

On March 23, 2025, verified X user FearBuck shared the news about Ronaldo’s decision to follow the Tate brothers' fan page. The post included a screenshot of Ronaldo's following list as proof.

"Cristiano Ronaldo now follows an Andrew Tate & Tristan Tate fan page on Instagram," FearBuck captioned the post.

Social media erupted with reactions, with netizens flooding the comment section. Many interpreted Cristiano Ronaldo’s move as a calculated business strategy to expand his influence. One user even compared it to the strategic gameplay in FIFA's Career Mode, where players make moves to maximize their success.

"Ronaldo expanding the social media game like it’s FIFA Career Mode", the user wrote.

"Ronaldo’s following choices are his business", another user remarked.

"He’s waking up. He knows who the real ones are", another X user commented.

However, some X users were not happy with Ronaldo's decision and voiced disappointment, interpreting his action as a reflection of the athlete's personal values.

"Just lost all my respect for Ronaldo", one X user wrote.

"Ronaldo being a lover of the Tates despite all the stuff they’ve done[clown emoji]", another netizen commented.

Some users remained neutral, suggesting it might not have been Ronaldo himself who followed the page as celebrities often have social media managers handling their accounts.

“Celebrities follow other celebrities despite all the things the others have done. More often than not, it’s someone running his page,” the X user explained.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to win Champions League "for the club" Al-Nassr FC during interview

Al-Taawoun v Al-Nassr - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo recently shared his aspiration to win the AFC Champions League with his current club, Al Nassr FC. During a January 3, 2025, interview with the Saudi Pro League (SPL) Association, Ronaldo stated:

“The [AFC] Champions League is something I want to win for the club".

The Portuguese legend had a good first full season in the RSL. However, his team Al Nassr finished second to Al Hilal, who completed an unbeaten season to claim the league title.

Reflecting on the competition in RSL, Cristiano Ronaldo acknowledged the challenges posed by pro-teams like Al Ittihad and Al Hilal.

“It’s hard to compete with teams like Al Ittihad and Al Hilal, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting,” Ronaldo remarked.

The footballer also emphasized the unpredictable nature of the game, stating that both victories and setbacks are part of the process.

"But, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract, and believe that things will change – for Al Nassr to try to win more titles", Ronaldo added

In related news, Cristiano Ronaldo's latest match was on March 20, 2025, where he represented Portugal in a UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Denmark. Ronaldo scored in the second half, contributing to Portugal's 5-2 victory after extra time, and led his team to the UEFA semifinals.

