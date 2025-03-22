"Look at me when I answer your questions" - Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at 'disrespectful' press conferences with bold statement

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that some of the questions during a recent press conference were disrespectful. The 40-year-old added that he feels like there's some form of negativity around Portugal's national team.

In a press conference ahead of Portugal's Nations League clash against Denmark, Ronaldo complained about the type of questions he was asked. He said (via Al Nassr Zone):

"I feel there is some kind of negativity around the national team.I didn't like some of the press conferences and I think some of the questions were disrespectful."

He added:

"Look at me when I answer your questions, not at the computer. You have time for that. If necessary, I will say it ten times."

CR7’s performance in Portugal's national team squad has been heavily scrutinized in recent times. Meanwhile, a cross-section of the supporters are of the view that he's holding the team back, and he should be benched.

Portugal suffered a 1-0 loss to Denmark in the first leg of the Nations League quarterfinals. Despite facing intense criticism for his performance in the first leg, Ronaldo's attacking experience would be needed in the second leg. This is due to his ability to score crucial goals in important games.

The second leg will be played in Lisbon on Sunday (March 23). A victory for Roberto Martinez's side would guarantee them a spot in the last four of the competition (semifinal). Meanwhile, a loss would eliminate their chances of winning the trophy, which Ronaldo aims to win.

"Even computers make mistakes" - Cristiano Ronaldo on losing games

Denmark v Portugal - UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg One - Source: Getty

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has claimed that even computers make mistakes. This comes after Ronaldo was one of the players that were blamed for Portugal's first-leg loss against Denmark.

In a press conference ahead of their second-leg tie against the Danes, CR7 claimed that errors are a natural phenomenon. He said (via Al Nassr Zone):

"Even computers make mistakes. I don't see why people make such a drama."

During the game against Denmark, Ronaldo who is widely known to be productive was inefficient in attack. The Al Nassr star likewise failed to register any shot on target against the Danes. However, he has scored five goals in the Nations League, which is the most by a player in the current campaign.

