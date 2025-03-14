"They used to say I was crazy ... but everyone saw that Cristiano wasn't wrong" - Cristiano Ronaldo talks about his SPL move

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that some people felt that he was out of his mind when he moved to Saudi Arabia. He added that some individuals felt that his move to the Saudi Pro League would mark the end of his football career.

Ad

In an interview, CR7 shared his thoughts about moving to Saudi Arabia and the development of the SPL (via Al Nassr Zone):

"They used to say I was crazy when I moved to the Saudi League and that this would be the end of my career. But again ... everyone saw that Cristiano wasn't wrong. The league is developing amazingly, the country is developing amazingly, and the project is absolutely wonderful in the Saudi League.

Ad

Trending

He added:

"The Saudi League continues to develop, and the country will continue to grow. There are a lot of great players coming in. I am very happy with this project. The league will develop a lot. I am part of the journey, and I am happy about it.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent in December 2022 after a reported fallout with then Manchester United head coach. Since he moved to Saudi, many have joined the Saudi Pro League, enhancing the popularity and degree of competition among clubs in the league.

Ad

In 32 games this season, the Portuguese has scored 27 goals and delivered four assists.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr performed in the Saudi Pro League this season?

Al-Nassr v Al Wasl - AFC Champions League Elite West Region - Source: Getty

Despite having top rated players in their ranks, Al-Nassr have struggled in the SPL this season. While it could be attributed to the level of competition, there's a need for Stefano Pioli's side to improve.

Ad

Al-Nassr are fourth with 48 points from 24 games, 13 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad. The Knights of Najd have scored 50 goals and conceded 26. Eighteen of these goals have been scored by Ronaldo.

Al-Nassr next take on Al-Kholood in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (March 14).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback